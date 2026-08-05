Telecom companies will begin replacing Mobile‑ID users' SIM cards

More than 220,000 Mobile‑ID users will need to replace their SIM cards before May 19 next year in order to continue using the service, due to an update to an EU regulation.

Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) announced that mobile operators will begin gradually replacing SIM cards that support the service because of updates to the EU electronic identity and trust services regulation, eIDAS. To continue using the service, the card must be replaced before May 19 next year.

In Estonia, more than 220,000 people use Mobile‑ID, and the service will remain available to users in the future. Its basic principles of use will also stay the same.

Mobile‑ID users will be notified of the need to replace their SIM card by their mobile operator. Operators will publish detailed instructions for replacing the SIM card and reactivating Mobile‑ID through their official channels.

Silvia Lips kaitses doktorikraadi 2023. aasta septembris Autor/allikas: Erakogu

The ID‑card and Mobile‑ID are state‑guaranteed e‑identity tools. Silvia Lips, an expert at RIA's electronic identity department, said the state's goal is to ensure that people continue to have at least two reliable e‑identity tools.

"When using electronic services, it is advisable to have at least two e‑identity tools. This makes it possible to continue using e‑services even if one tool needs updating, replacement or is temporarily unavailable. In Estonia, the ID‑card, Mobile‑ID and Smart‑ID are widely used," Lips said.

All three can be used to identify individuals in electronic environments and to give qualified electronic signatures, which are legally equivalent to handwritten signatures.

RIA also warned that during the Mobile‑ID renewal period, fraud schemes may increase, with scammers posing as mobile‑operator employees or directing people to fake websites to obtain their PIN codes.

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