X!

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

News
Office of a notary public in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Office of a notary public in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

The Chamber of Notaries is demanding that the Information System Authority (RIA) immediately provide a solution to technical problems with new ID cards that have caused major disruptions for notaries carrying out their duties.

Notaries in Estonia find themselves in serious difficulty as significant technical problems have emerged when carrying out transactions with the new ID cards. In a letter sent to Information System Authority (RIA) Director General Joonas Heiter, Chamber of Notaries Executive Director Kaidi Lippus said a solution to the issue must be found immediately.

According to Lippus, since the introduction of the new ID cards, notaries have faced obstacles in using the daily and mandatory information systems and registers required for their work. Problems have arisen both when logging into information systems and registers and when providing digital signatures, she noted.

"At present, to our knowledge, there are still problems with the use of the e-notary information system and the Population Register," Lippus added.

More specifically, users of the new ID cards are unable to provide digital signatures in the e-notary information system. In order to access the system, users have had to carry out a time-consuming and complicated configuration together with IT support.

RIA has said that users of the new ID cards must use a so-called manually configurable solution. However, installing this solution is complicated and, worse still, does not guarantee that the problems will be resolved, Lippus said. For example, after setting up the manual solution recommended by RIA, digital signing in the e-notary system still did not work for two out of three users.

According to notaries, such an uncertain "manual configuration" cannot serve as a solution to the problem.

"Logging in and digitally signing with the new ID cards must not be any more complicated for users of information systems and registers than it was with previous ID cards. It is also unacceptable that all recipients of the new ID cards would have to carry out complicated and time-consuming additional configurations going forward. Already now, significant working time has been spent by e-notary user support, notary offices and others on testing the configurations recommended by RIA, while the number of users of the new ID cards will certainly increase in the near future," Lippus said.

The Center of Registers and Information Systems (RIK) has said that the current problems do not stem from the specifics of the information systems and registers themselves but are directly related to the new ID cards and the software used in them.

In addition, problems with using the Population Register persist, Lippus said.

According to Lippus, the alternatives offered by RIA — Mobile-ID and Smart-ID — are also not a solution. In the case of the former, carrying out notarial acts is cumbersome and inconvenient, while with the latter it is not possible to log into the e-notary information system.

"We emphasize that obstacles in using the e-notary information system — which is a notary's working tool — as well as the Population Register prevent notaries from performing official acts, meaning they cannot provide notarial services to clients. Please bear in mind that behind every such official act are people whose desired transaction or other procedure will go undone or will take an unreasonably long time due to repeated postponements," Lippus wrote in the letter to the RIA director general.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:01

Estonian banks: Court ruling won't change statement access practices yet

18:40

PM: Estonia an ally of US but not adopting MAGA ideology

18:22

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

17:57

EOK head: Controversial Henry Sildaru father bonus payment not a value call

17:20

Olympic medal-winning skier Henry Sildaru stands by father after photo leak

17:01

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

16:25

Tallinn plans to bring new cultural activities to Christmas market

16:00

Government to discuss canceling May excise duty hikes

15:59

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

15:39

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.03

Fuel prices rise again at Estonian gas stations on Monday

09.03

Estonian citizen suspected of aiding Iran arrested in Cyprus

15:39

Renewable energy company wants to build Baltics' largest data center in Estonia Updated

09.03

US wins unique tank drag race at Estonia's Tapa base

14:29

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

08.03

'My plan for today is just sleep': Estonian tourists arrive back in Tallinn from Middle East

09.03

Expat Iranians in Estonia: We don't want war, but we do want freedom

15:59

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

08.03

New Northern Estonia joint public transport tickets go on sale on March 16

09.03

Sandu: Estonia understands risks posed by Russia and supports Moldova's EU path

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo