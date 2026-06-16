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Estonia to bring core public IT services under a single agency

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The Information System Authority (RIA).
The Information System Authority (RIA). Source: Nelli Pello/RIA
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Estonia is consolidating its core IT services under a single agency, first by merging the State IT Center (RIT) with the Information System Authority (RIA) and then, no later than three years from now, by also incorporating the State Infocommunication Foundation (RIKS).

The coalition agreement of the Reform Party and Eesti 200 sets out a goal of consolidating support services across the state's IT agencies and developing a unified management model for services and institutions. The government has now begun implementing the plan.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) told ERR that Estonia needs stronger protection against cyber threats and to make more efficient use of taxpayer money, which is why government agencies will be brought under a single cyber shield that will be even stronger than the current one.

The cabinet has already approved the reorganization and, as a first step, the state's centralized core IT services will be consolidated within the Information System Authority (RIA).

"These changes will take place gradually so that by the end of 2029, the digital state's core services from various IT agencies and institutions will be brought together under RIA. These include communications, infrastructure, end-user computing services, platform services and license management, along with the related support functions, positions and resources," Pakosta explained.

The first concrete step will come on January 1 next year when the two state IT agencies — the State IT Center (RIT) and RIA — will merge. After that, core IT services from different areas of government will be consolidated gradually through the end of 2029. The State Infocommunication Foundation (RIKS) will be merged into RIA no later than July 1, 2029.

"In the future, RIA will also develop a comprehensive approach to the systematic adoption of artificial intelligence in public services, supporting its secure, efficient and broad-based implementation across the entire public sector," the minister said. "RIA will also take on a greater role in shaping and overseeing the nationwide IT architecture."

According to Pakosta, a unified cyberdefense is stronger because individual government agencies will no longer spend money separately on similar activities. Instead, the protective cyber shield will be unified and more investment will be directed toward it as a result of the consolidation.

The minister said the merger of the agencies will not lead to mass layoffs, as developing the centralized service model and carrying out the consolidation will require a major joint effort, making current specialists indispensable.

"However, there will still be savings — over three years, the number of staff involved in core IT services will decrease by around 50 people. The expected financial savings will not come solely from personnel costs, but largely from other fixed costs related to providing these core services," Pakosta added.

The minister said the government intends to move ahead with the plan, with the next cabinet discussion on the matter scheduled for July 9.

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