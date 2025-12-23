Ministry of Justice completes draft legislation to hike notary fees

A draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Justice would raise notary service fees by an average of 74 percent, a move deemed necessary to ensure notaries remain available in county centers.

Under the draft bill, notary service fees would rise by an average of 74 percent. Merle Saar-Johanson, head of the Chamber of Notaries, said the price hike is unavoidable, as notary fees have in some cases remained unchanged for as long as 30 years.

"In Tallinn and Tartu, notary fees have kept pace with the times, but in rural areas, real estate prices haven't increased. In those areas, the fee structure is such that socially sensitive services, like wills and powers of attorney, are artificially kept low to ensure accessibility. These are meant to be subsidized by notary fees from real estate transactions. But because those fees in rural areas are also below cost, rural notaries are unable to make ends meet," Saar-Johanson said.

Mari-Liis Mikli, deputy secretary general for justice administration policy at the Ministry of Justice, confirmed that the 74-percent increase is an average and the biggest changes will affect real estate-related services.

"The principle remains that socially sensitive notarial acts must continue to be accessible to everyone. These are subsidized by higher fees from more expensive transactions, primarily in real estate. In addition, individuals can apply to a court for exemption from notary fees, in which case the Chamber of Notaries covers the cost," Mikli said.

Despite the price increase, Saar-Johanson believes notary services will remain accessible to the general public.

"If the bill is passed as is, we'll be able to manage with this for several years. In percentage terms, the increase may look large, but for example, a will that currently costs €34 would in the future cost €50. It will still remain affordable for people," she said.

The government will begin discussions on raising notary fees next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!