X!

Ministry of Justice completes draft legislation to hike notary fees

News
The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries.
The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A draft bill prepared by the Ministry of Justice would raise notary service fees by an average of 74 percent, a move deemed necessary to ensure notaries remain available in county centers.

Under the draft bill, notary service fees would rise by an average of 74 percent. Merle Saar-Johanson, head of the Chamber of Notaries, said the price hike is unavoidable, as notary fees have in some cases remained unchanged for as long as 30 years.

"In Tallinn and Tartu, notary fees have kept pace with the times, but in rural areas, real estate prices haven't increased. In those areas, the fee structure is such that socially sensitive services, like wills and powers of attorney, are artificially kept low to ensure accessibility. These are meant to be subsidized by notary fees from real estate transactions. But because those fees in rural areas are also below cost, rural notaries are unable to make ends meet," Saar-Johanson said.

Mari-Liis Mikli, deputy secretary general for justice administration policy at the Ministry of Justice, confirmed that the 74-percent increase is an average and the biggest changes will affect real estate-related services.

"The principle remains that socially sensitive notarial acts must continue to be accessible to everyone. These are subsidized by higher fees from more expensive transactions, primarily in real estate. In addition, individuals can apply to a court for exemption from notary fees, in which case the Chamber of Notaries covers the cost," Mikli said.

Despite the price increase, Saar-Johanson believes notary services will remain accessible to the general public.

"If the bill is passed as is, we'll be able to manage with this for several years. In percentage terms, the increase may look large, but for example, a will that currently costs €34 would in the future cost €50. It will still remain affordable for people," she said.

The government will begin discussions on raising notary fees next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

NEWS IN SIMPLE ESTONIAN

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:32

Flu hits epidemic level in Estonia

10:23

Ülemiste bombing suspect remanded in custody for two months

09:46

Estonia's right wing parties see biggest rise in members in 2025

09:16

Nearly 9,000 reservists called up for large-scale Exercise Spring Storm 2026

08:34

Ministry of Justice completes draft legislation to hike notary fees

08:18

High Representative Kaja Kallas says Estonian PM short on resolve at EU level

22.12

Australian avant-garde jazz act The Necks in concert in Tallinn in 2026

22.12

Pärnu VK and Rae Spordikool Estonian volleyball champs 2025

22.12

Islanders want to see Saaremaa Christmas beer added to Estonia's traditions list

22.12

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.12

Ülemiste bombing suspect identified as well-known hacker

21.12

60-year-old man detained following Ülemiste shopping center explosion

22.12

Baltics being paved over even despite population loss

20.12

Former PM Kaja Kallas retracts Covid-era protest statements on social media

18.12

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says

21.12

Trash can explodes at Tallinn shopping mall, injuring 1

22.12

Estonia inks €290 million South Korean Chunmoo MLRS deal

22.12

Overview: 2026 excise duties and other tax changes

21.12

Fraudsters using publicly available ID card numbers to commit crimes

22.12

Estonia mulling automating late fees and other penalties

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo