Proposed bill seeks to deliver sharp notary fees hike

The so-called Superministry building in Tallinn which also houses the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs.
The so-called Superministry building in Tallinn which also houses the Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) has submitted a draft proposal to the government that would significantly increase notary fees.

"Notaries' incomes in smaller regions have declined in recent years, putting the availability of notarial services at risk in the future. Our goal is to ensure that high-quality services remain accessible in all Estonian counties, which requires updating the fees," Minister Pakosta stated.

While a large portion of notary fees will increase, Pakosta emphasized that essential services for individuals, such as inheritance proceedings and obtaining notarial certifications, will remain affordable.

"For instance, the notary fee for certifying a will is currently €32.55, but under the proposed draft, it would increase to €55. Currently, transferring a property valued at €9,000 costs €50.90 in notary fees, which would rise to €120 under the new structure. The principle of covering smaller transaction costs through more expensive transactions remains in effect," the minister added.

If a person struggles to pay for essential notarial services, they may apply to the court for partial or full exemption from notary fees, with the costs covered by the Chamber of Notaries.

Additionally, the Ministry of Justice's proposal will establish a registry for powers of attorney managed by the Chamber of Notaries, recording all newly notarized powers of attorney. "This registry will simplify and expedite the process of verifying the validity of powers of attorney. In the future, notaries and other interested parties will be able to check such documents more conveniently and securely," Pakosta noted.

The draft also sets an age limit of 70 for notaries in active service, which, according to Pakosta, ensures equal treatment for all notaries and streamlines the Chamber of Notaries' efforts in planning new appointments and candidate selections.

The Ministry of Justice pointed out that transaction-value-based notary fees have remained unchanged since 1996, while most fixed-rate fees have not been updated since 2010. At the same time, office maintenance costs and additional responsibilities, including tightened anti-money laundering measures, have increased. "The new fees will help maintain the quality and availability of notarial services throughout Estonia," the ministry's statement read.

In Estonia, there are 15 notarial work districts, with a total of 87 notaries in 2024. In 2023, notaries performed approximately 280,000 official acts.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

