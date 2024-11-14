Jõhvi, Põlva and Pärnu courthouses may face closures

Up and down Estonia, county and circuit courts are facing pressures to cut costs, austerity measures which may include the closure of some courthouses.

In addition to closing the Jõhvi courthouse, officials are also considering shutting down a courthouse in Põlva, in South Estonia, which handles hearings for the Tartu County Court.

The proposed closures reflect broader efforts to streamline judicial operations amid tight budgets.

Heads of the county and circuit courts, the respective first and second tiers of Estonia's court system, will now have to discuss among themselves how to resolve the task set them.

Liina Naaber-Kivisoo, head of the Viru County Court, based in Jõhvi and which covers Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties, has said that the two tiers of courts are required to save nearly two million euros, followed by €3.7 million in 2026 and €4.4 million in 2027.

She said: "There are many different ideas on the table. But in the broad plan there is a choice: Whether real estate or the people, because there is no further money in the court's budget."

Judges from the Jõhvi courthouse noted in a petition that other cost-cutting options should also be considered, including eliminating training, sport activity reimbursements, and even Christmas parties, as well as laying off some staff, namely an analyst, press representative, and a data quality manager, though not any of the judges.

The judges said they also believe negotiations with the courthouse owner are needed, to reduce rents.

Liina Naaber-Kivisoo. Source: Ministry of Justice.

Naaber-Kivisoo said these negotiations are already underway; the sporting activity support will be cut next year, she added, though: "All support positions being eliminated is simply not viable, as everyone working in our system has very specific tasks, which help us carry out our duties," she said.

Naaber-Kivisoo stressed that cost-cutting measures, including reducing court properties or layoffs, will significantly impact court operations and potentially delay case processing.

The Viru County Court already faces challenges with three unfilled judge positions, with two more retiring next year, adding to the strain, she continued.

Proposed cuts would require giving up 70 percent of the 17 buildings used by first and second court tiers across Estonia, which Naaber-Kivisoo called a drastic move with serious repercussions.

Naaber-Kivisoo noted that reducing support staff, such as clerks and secretaries, would hinder timely case resolution, as each position plays a crucial role in managing procedural backlogs and ensuring judicial efficiency.

The Viru court chief highlighted that closing the Jõhvi courthouse would save €465,000 annually, equivalent to the salaries of ten court clerks or 19 secretaries, while wider closures, including in Põlva, are under consideration despite local opposition.

Additionally, laying off 95 court clerks—41 percent of all clerks—would severely impact justice administration, according to court leadership, as maintaining core functions is critical.

The courthouse in Põlva. Source: Wikimedia commons.

Naaber-Kivisoo conceded that, like the judges at the Jõhvi courthouse, the Põlva courthouse staff are unhappy about potential closures, while the consolidation of Pärnu's two court buildings. on Kuninga and Rüütli Streets, as well as a potential relocation from Pärnu mnt to Lubja tänav, in Tallinn, are under analysis.

Emphasis has been placed on preserving the Narva courthouse as a state symbol due to Jõhvi's broader service area, Naaber-Kivisoo added.

The Jõhvi municipal government proposed closing the Narva courthouse instead of Jõhvi to preserve accessibility, while Naaber-Kivisoo emphasized that Jõhvi's closure offers the greatest savings but acknowledged its inconvenience, suggesting a video hearing point in Jõhvi to connect with Narva or Rakvere.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa-Ly Pakosta (Eesti 200) outlined cost-cutting targets for county and circuit courts, potentially consolidating court proceedings into single buildings in Pärnu and Tallinn.

There are two circuit courts, covering north and south each. The top-tier Supreme Court is situated in Tartu.

