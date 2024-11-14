X!

2025 state budget bill passes its second Riigikogu reading

The 2025 State Budget Bill.
The 2025 State Budget Bill. Source: Riigikogu Press Service.
The 2025 state budget bill passed its second reading at the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

The opposition voted to suspend the bill, but this was overruled, with 21 votes in favor and 59 opposed, at the 101-seat chamber.

This was enough for the bill to pass.

The 2025 state budget will set revenues at €17.7 billion, and expenditures at €18.2 billion.

The Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 government has set objectives in the bill which it says will ensure the security of the Estonian people and the state alike, will organize public finances and will ensure sustainable economic growth.

On Wednesday, MPs submitted 59 amendments, ahead of the second reading, six of which were rejected for not meeting requirements,

The Riigikogu's Finance Committee did not take the remaining amendments into consideration.

However, the committee itself, in collaboration with some of the ministries, came up with a multi-part amendment proposal to the draft, which includes various internal and inter-ministerial adjustments.

MPs from the opposition Center Party, Isamaa, and Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) proposed suspending the second reading, but failed to find enough support to do so.

Nearly 20 MPs made presentations during the debate at the Riigikogu, mostly from the opposition and including three independents: Jaanus Karilaid, Kalle Grünthal, and Leo Kunnas.

The bill had passed its first reading on October 16.

Substantive amendments may be made to legislation being processed at the Riigikogu between the first and second reading.

The draft of the State Budget Act for 2025 (513 SE) will boost revenues by €0.9 billion (a rise of 5.2 percent) and expenditures by €0.6 billion (3.5 percent rise), with €1.9 billion being allocated on investments and support.

The 2025 tax burden is projected at 35.8 percent of GDP, with a 3 percent budget deficit, in line with Maastricht rules.

Riigikogu committees and party factions can submit amendments to the bill between now and the evening of November 28. Only cosmetic changes such as fixing typos can be made between the second and third readings.

The government always aims to pass the state budget into law ahead of the Riigikogu breaking up for the winter recess, which this year happens on Thursday, December 19, though extraordinary sessions can be held if needed. This year's state budget was held up considerably at the legislature due mainly to an opposition filibuster, but still passed into law by year-end.

The final act is for the head of state, President Alar Karis, to give his assent to the bill.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Riigikogu Press Service

2025 state budget bill passes its second Riigikogu reading

