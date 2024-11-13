Tallinn Circuit Court leaves sentences unchanged in Erial case

X!

On Wednesday, Tallinn District Court delivered its verdict in the criminal case concerning Ilya Dyagelev, formerly manager of savings and loan cooperative Erial, his wife and persons connected with the cooperative's activities. The court ruled that sentences handed out previously by Harju County Court would remain unchanged, the Prosecutor's Office announced.

Estonian State Prosecutor Sigrid Nurm said that Tallinn Circuit Court's Chamber had left the Harju County Court's decision largely unchanged after clarifying the nature of the crime committed.

"While the Harju County Court found Ilya Dyagelev, Daniela Dalgberg-Dyageleva and Daniel Nevsky guilty of large-scale and group embezzlement, today's decision by the Circuit Court found Dalgberg-Dyageleva guilty of large-scale embezzlement, Dyagelev guilty of large-scale incitement to commit embezzlement and Nevsky and the company OÜ Transpire guilty of large-scale aiding and abetting of embezzlement. The charges in the other sections remained unchanged," Nurm said.

Tallinn Circuit Court also left the sentences imposed by Harju County Court unhanged

In addition, the court of second instance did not uphold the prosecution's appeal against the acquittal of Robert Hirvi, who was accused by the prosecution of falsifying a document, and did not impose a business ban on Daniela Dalberg-Dyageleva as an additional form of penalty.

The Prosecutor's Office said it was satisfied with the decision of Tallinn Circuit Court, as it confirms the prosecution's basic conclusion that the defendants did not act in the interests of the savings and loan association ERIAL or its depositors. Nevertheless, the prosecution has promised to examine in detail the legal considerations of the Circuit Court's decision and then decide whether or not to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The decision of the Circuit Court has not entered into force.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

