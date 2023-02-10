Erial founder in court seeking information removal from Õhtuleht article

News
Erial savings and loan association.
Erial savings and loan association. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Monday, Harju County Court will hear the lawsuit filed by Ilya Dyagelev, a founding member of Estonian savings and loan association Erial, against daily newspaper Õhtulet and three of its journalists. Dyagelev is seeking the removal of information from one of the newspaper's articles, along with compensation for damages.

Dyagelev filed a lawsuit against AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, along with journalists Priit Pärnapuu, Dannar Leitmaa and Martin Šmutov, demanding the cessation of the activities, which allegedly caused an infringement of his personal rights. He is also seeking financial compensation for the non-material damages allegedly incurred.

The county court told ERR, that Dyagelev had asked it to order Õhtuleht to remove his first name, surname and details related to his previous convictions from one of its articles. Dyagelev also requested that the court order the defendants to delete contested information from the article.

In Dyagelev's view, the publication of the information was not justified, as it did not add any value to the article. He also considers it to be an infringement of his personal rights, as it had a negative impact on his private life. Dyagelev is therefore seeking compensation from Õhtuleht for non-material damages, which the article's publication allegedly caused.

The main hearing will take place at Harju County Court on Monday, where the case will be heard to its conclusion. The parties involved are not obliged to appear at the hearing in person and, as far as the court is aware, it will instead be attended by their contracted representatives.

Last December, an Erial television advertisement was aired, urging the association's former depositors not to heed negative information about the association and assure them that payments have been made according to the reorganization plan.

"A campaign of slander meant to discredit Erial is continuing in the media. The information presented is unprofessional and unverified, and we hold such activities to be malicious and aimed at generating negative attitudes toward Erial. Erial will meet every wrongful claim with a lawsuit to protect its members' interests. We wish to thank every Erial member who has not gone along with provocations for their trust," the ad said.

Savings and loan association Erial began operating in 2018, raising €17.2 million in deposits by the end of its second year, after promising a 9-12 percent return on investments. The association ran into trouble after suspicions were brought against its founders in several criminal investigations. The association stopped making payments to depositors on December 4, 2020.

In May 2021, the Office of the Prosecutor General filed charges of embezzlement and investment fraud against seven people and two businesses, including Erial board member Daniela Dalberg-Dyageleva and founding member Ilya Dyagelev.

According to the reorganization plan, Erial has liabilities of more than €16 million. In December last year, the association made payments to all shareholders in the first group of  the plan, with the next round of payments due in June 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:40

EDF chief: Weather conditions favor Ukrainian defense

16:11

Central bank: Non-public investment fund assets up 30 percent on year in Q4

15:24

Estonia basing medium-range air defense procurement on price, capability

14:30

Erial founder in court seeking information removal from Õhtuleht article

14:26

Police not to investigate after actor Märt Avandi reveals drug addiction

14:01

FSA chief: Banks' profits seem to have come out of thin air

13:32

Tartu hospital emergency room employs dogs to reduce staff stress

12:43

Riigikogu election staff to number around a thousand in Tallinn

12:40

Photos: Hiiu grain silo being turned into apartment building

12:10

Lääneranna Municipality looking to make up €300,000 budget shortfall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.02

'Dangerous' weather warning issued for snowstorm, slippery conditions

06.02

Construction of new tram line restricts Tallinn city traffic in March

08.02

Student shortages force several Estonian schools to close

08.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia threat not diminished by Ukraine war

09.02

Pensions investments must be declared alongside income tax this year

08.02

Expert: Lithuanian plant would be Estonia's fastest route to nuclear energy

08.02

AirBaltic not planning to increase departures from Riga, Tallinn

11:34

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: