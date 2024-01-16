X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Court sentences manager of savings and loans cooperative Erial to prison time

News
Erial.
Erial. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The first-tier Harju County Court sentenced Ilya Dyagelev, formerly manager of savings and loan cooperative Erial, to a total of five years imprisonment for investment fraud, embezzlement and bribery

The time already spent in pre-trial detention will be deducted from that sentence, making the final remaining term three years, ten months and nine days, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reports.

The time already spent in pre-trial detention will be deducted from that sentence, making the final remaining term three years, ten months and nine days, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reports.

The court also sentenced Ilya Dyagelev's wife, Daniela Dalberg-Dyagelev, a member of Erial's board, to three years and six months' imprisonment, with a four-year probationary period.

Daniel Nevsky, an acquaintance of Dyagelev, was served a suspended sentence of two years, 11 months and 28 days.

A company belonging to Nevsky, Transpire, was used tos transferred out of Erial's system illicitly. The company itself was also fined €10,000.

Robert Hirvi, a fifth defendant in the case, was acquitted of forging documentation, though he had subsequently signed said documents later on.

The court also ordered hundreds of thousands of euros in damages be paid by all the defendants.

udge Martin Tuulik did not agree with the defendants' claim that a bribe given to Dmitri Poljakov, who worked in the internal control at the Police and Border Guard Board, constituted a loan. The law enforcement officer received €61,000-worth of money and property, in return for compromising and leaking information from police databases.

Sworn attorney Dmitri Teplõhh , acting for Dyagelev, and sworn advocate Stella Veber, acting for Dyaglev's wife, told Eesti Ekspress that they would certainly be appealing the decision.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: Eesti Ekspress

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:44

All general education schools in Tallinn to strike next week

14:37

Longer waits expected at Tallinn Airport during security equipment revamp

14:01

Paracetomol and ibuprofen most-purchased non-prescription drugs in Estonia

13:25

Finnair starts ticket sales for Tartu – Helsinki flights

12:50

Kallas glad nuclear energy debate back on track

12:19

Court sentences manager of savings and loans cooperative Erial to prison time

11:49

Peeter Raudsik: De-escalation situation in the Red Sea has to start with peace in Gaza

11:16

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

11:09

Half of teachers in state-run schools to participate in strike

10:36

Ossinovksi: €10 million could be found to prevent teachers' strike

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.01

EDF colonel: Russia fears arrival of F-16s in Ukraine's arsenal

15.01

EU unemployment benefit rights to third country nationals raises eyebrows in Estonia

11:16

ISS suspects University of Tartu professor of action against Estonia Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.01

Estonia does not support simplification of single work & residence permit for non-EU nationals

08:29

Russia likely to menace NATO Eastern Flank in 'three to five years,' Kallas tells UK daily

15.01

Estonian authority: Impending blizzard conditions to put roads in bad shape Updated

15.01

Estonia's largest ever snowman completed in Nõo, Tartu County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: