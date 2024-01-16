Court sentences manager of savings and loans cooperative Erial to prison time

The first-tier Harju County Court sentenced Ilya Dyagelev, formerly manager of savings and loan cooperative Erial, to a total of five years imprisonment for investment fraud, embezzlement and bribery

The time already spent in pre-trial detention will be deducted from that sentence, making the final remaining term three years, ten months and nine days, investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reports.

The court also sentenced Ilya Dyagelev's wife, Daniela Dalberg-Dyagelev, a member of Erial's board, to three years and six months' imprisonment, with a four-year probationary period.

Daniel Nevsky, an acquaintance of Dyagelev, was served a suspended sentence of two years, 11 months and 28 days.

A company belonging to Nevsky, Transpire, was used tos transferred out of Erial's system illicitly. The company itself was also fined €10,000.

Robert Hirvi, a fifth defendant in the case, was acquitted of forging documentation, though he had subsequently signed said documents later on.

The court also ordered hundreds of thousands of euros in damages be paid by all the defendants.

udge Martin Tuulik did not agree with the defendants' claim that a bribe given to Dmitri Poljakov, who worked in the internal control at the Police and Border Guard Board, constituted a loan. The law enforcement officer received €61,000-worth of money and property, in return for compromising and leaking information from police databases.

Sworn attorney Dmitri Teplõhh , acting for Dyagelev, and sworn advocate Stella Veber, acting for Dyaglev's wife, told Eesti Ekspress that they would certainly be appealing the decision.

