Animal‑style movements build balance and strength

Trainer Mihkel Vabrit said that bear walk, penguin walk and monkey walk are just some examples of animal movements people can use in their exercise routines.

According to the trainer, a movement style that imitates animal walking trains balance, endurance and strength.

"It is said that humans evolved from apes. Exercises that imitate an animal's walk or an animal's behavioral patterns train balance, endurance and strength quite well. Body‑weight training has again become very popular," Vabrit said.

Before doing the exercises, the body must be warmed up, and according to the trainer, the best for this is the penguin walk.

"Whenever it's difficult, you can say "mõmm" — it helps," the trainer said.

In Estonian, "mõmm" is a common, cute sound associated with a bear.

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