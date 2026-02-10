X!

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

The over-60s strength training class at Tallinn's Reval Sport is popular among women. February 2026.
The over-60s strength training class at Tallinn's Reval Sport is popular among women. February 2026.
At 8 a.m. twice a week, a group of women over 60 meets at a Tallinn gym to lift weights, build strength and prove that working out isn't just for the young.

The women do strength training under the guidance of trainer Dairi Reppo, meeting Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Reval Sport to get their workout in before much of the city's workday even begins.

Early mornings don't faze the group. In fact, Ulvi said working out first thing is part of the appeal.

"By 9 a.m. you're already done your workout, and then you can get on with the rest of your day," she explained.

The group has nothing but praise for Reppo, noting that she tailors each session to their needs, taking into account backs, knees and other age-related concerns while still pushing them to improve their physical fitness.



This approach, they say, makes all the difference. "She adjusts things, suggests easier options and shows us exactly what to do to get stronger," Kersti said.

The praise is also mutual. Reppo said that, compared with their younger counterparts, senior gym-goers tend to listen closely and take their time with each movement. The older women were also easier to connect with right away.

"We're a bit more — social, I guess?" she said. "It's so sweet, they've even brought gifts on my birthday and at Christmas."

Full-body sessions

When the over-60s class first started about a year and a half ago, Reppo wasn't sure all the exercises would even suit seniors. She now admits she underestimated them.



"Even at the end of a workout, when we do planks, they manage it," she said. "I've never been their age before, so each workout is a bit of a learning experience for me, seeing what they can do and how much they can handle."

The women say they value that Reppo guides them through using unfamiliar equipment and explains exactly which muscles each exercise targets. Sessions cover the full body, including legs, arms, core and back, rather than isolating muscle groups on separate days.

The results speak for themselves: they're seeing improved strength, quicker movement and greater confidence in daily activities, even just walking on icy winter sidewalks.

Reppo said someone comes up to her each time and tells her they're able to climb stairs more easily, or have coworkers asking what they're doing to stay so energetic.



Options beyond water aerobics

Several of the women said they hadn't initially planned on weight training, assuming gyms were for younger people.

Kersti recalled being steered toward the weight room by a receptionist when she had inquired about group exercise classes.

Lea said she'd wanted to start going to the gym, but was intimidated by all the new machines these days. When she finally looked into it, she was relieved to learn there were options beyond water aerobics.

"Strength is incredibly important at our age," Lea said.



According to Reppo, progress has been visible within just a few months, with deeper squats, heavier weights and more repetitions. Three women who first met in her class even kept up with their exercises over the summer before returning for the fall session.

Men are also welcome in the over-60s group, but so far, few have joined. Reppo attributes this to hesitation and even fear about exercising later in life, especially in a group.

In her experience, this hesitation is often reinforced by concern from their children and grandchildren.

"My group itself isn't afraid of anything," the trainer said. "It's usually [people's] loved ones scaring them a little. Personally, I encourage everyone, at any age, to do strength training."



Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

