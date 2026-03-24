Coach: Smart devices suppressing young people's natural need to move

Physical education teacher and coach Siim Tõnisson said that although young people still retain a biological need to be physically active, smartphone use has reduced it.

According to Tõnisson, the low level of physical activity among young people is largely due to technological development. "We all have a biological need to move our bodies, but smartphones suppress that urge and make young people inactive."

Outdated methods are not effective in motivating today's youth to be physically active. The new curriculum used in Estonian schools focuses on teaching skills rather than meeting normative benchmarks. Previously, students were assessed, for example, based on their time in a two-kilometer run. Now, physical activity is analyzed using training diaries and teachers can provide personalized recommendations.

Teachers face the challenge of finding tools that resonate with young people in their own environment. The way material is delivered must adapt to students' interests.

"If you conduct the class the way it was done in the past, they definitely won't want to move. But if you introduce more engaging solutions and incorporate their environment — even things like TikTok stories — then the class becomes cool for them and they participate willingly," Tõnisson said.

In addition to new teaching methods, the equipment used in schools has also changed. Traditional gym apparatus that previously caused aversion among students, such as parallel bars, have in many places been replaced with more modern solutions. These exercises themselves are not bad and help develop body control, which is useful in other sports such as alpine skiing or swimming. The issue has rather been the way they were presented in the past.

Tõnisson gave the example of his own workplace, where classical indoor equipment is no longer used. Instead, necessary skills are acquired outdoors.

"We have a parkour area outside where we can practice all the elements of parallel bars, vaults over the box and the horse and it's much more appealing to young people," he said.

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