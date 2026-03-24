X!

Coach: Smart devices suppressing young people's natural need to move

News
Siim Tõnisson.
Siim Tõnisson. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Physical education teacher and coach Siim Tõnisson said that although young people still retain a biological need to be physically active, smartphone use has reduced it.

According to Tõnisson, the low level of physical activity among young people is largely due to technological development. "We all have a biological need to move our bodies, but smartphones suppress that urge and make young people inactive."

Outdated methods are not effective in motivating today's youth to be physically active. The new curriculum used in Estonian schools focuses on teaching skills rather than meeting normative benchmarks. Previously, students were assessed, for example, based on their time in a two-kilometer run. Now, physical activity is analyzed using training diaries and teachers can provide personalized recommendations.

Teachers face the challenge of finding tools that resonate with young people in their own environment. The way material is delivered must adapt to students' interests.

"If you conduct the class the way it was done in the past, they definitely won't want to move. But if you introduce more engaging solutions and incorporate their environment — even things like TikTok stories — then the class becomes cool for them and they participate willingly," Tõnisson said.

In addition to new teaching methods, the equipment used in schools has also changed. Traditional gym apparatus that previously caused aversion among students, such as parallel bars, have in many places been replaced with more modern solutions. These exercises themselves are not bad and help develop body control, which is useful in other sports such as alpine skiing or swimming. The issue has rather been the way they were presented in the past.

Tõnisson gave the example of his own workplace, where classical indoor equipment is no longer used. Instead, necessary skills are acquired outdoors.

"We have a parkour area outside where we can practice all the elements of parallel bars, vaults over the box and the horse and it's much more appealing to young people," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Karmen Rebane

Source: R2 hommik

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:30

Experts: Iran war may lead to much costlier heating season next winter

09:28

Expert: Correctness of draft legislation responsibility of Riigikogu Chancellery

09:03

Coach: Smart devices suppressing young people's natural need to move

08:24

Court orders journalist to pay businessman €500 in damages

23.03

Olympic mixed doubles curling pair win 10th Estonian title

23.03

Collapse of Atlantic current system would leave Estonia with harsh winters and warm summers

23.03

Estonia's volunteers staying true on aid to Ukraine over 4 years after invasion

23.03

Lawyer: Weapons Act amendment does not go far enough

23.03

Eesti 200 MP says will appeal 'disparaging' articles ruling

23.03

Official dismissed over faulty gambling tax legislation to contest the decision Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.03

Collapse of Atlantic current system would leave Estonia with harsh winters and warm summers

21.03

EU takes up Estonia's proposal to restrict visas for Russian fighters

23.03

Price of diesel breaks all-time record in Estonia

23.03

Ministry wants Population Register to list up to 2 native languages ​​

23.03

British legends The Cure to play in Estonia for first time ever

23.03

Estonia mulls a 'value-based' funded healthcare system

23.03

Expert: Every day of delay at Port of Primorsk is a problem for Russia

22.03

Brown-banded cockroach recorded in Estonia for first time

22.03

Planned Tartu residential development sparks concern among locals

23.03

Olympic mixed doubles curling pair win 10th Estonian title

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo