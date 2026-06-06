Gerd Kanter: Physical inactivity has created a systemic public health crisis

Physical inactivity imposes enormous costs on the social system and healthcare — we're talking about diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Prevention in schools and kindergartens leads to a healthier, more capable, and happier population, states Gerd Kanter.

Unfortunately, cosmetic changes are no longer enough. To solve the problem, we must diagnose the situation. Physical inactivity has created a systemic public health crisis that requires immediate and decisive government intervention. Estonian children have become chronically sedentary screen users whose physical and mental health will irreversibly deteriorate if nothing is done.

"Only one in ten 15-year-old girls meets the recommended activity level of 60 minutes per day."

We have built a world where it is easier and more comfortable for a child to be on a screen than outdoors. Our school days are designed for enforced sitting. This is a systemic crisis, and only legislative action can solve systemic crises. Physical inactivity is not a child's laziness or a parent's bad habit — it is a systemic environmental issue. We have created a society and urban space that forces children to sit still. Likewise, depression and anxiety do not arise out of nowhere; they are directly linked to body chemistry and physical inactivity.

Why can I claim this? Because various studies conducted by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) and COSI provide stark data. Many figures have already been mentioned today, but I will focus on 15-year-old girls.

Only one in ten 15-year-old girls meets the recommended activity level of 60 minutes per day. This is an emergency. Among boys, the figure is not much better — around 17–20 percent. By the time children start first grade, nearly one-third are already overweight. We are losing the battle before school even begins.

Nine out of ten 15-year-old girls suffer from chronic physical inactivity, which means weak immune systems, posture problems, sleep difficulties, and mental exhaustion before reaching adulthood.

Participation in organized sports — clubs, training sessions, and active hobbies — is actually relatively high. According to the sports register, about 60–64percent of school-age children take part. So why doesn't this save us?

Here lies the main paradox: if more than half of 15-year-old girls attend training, why do only 10 percent get enough activity? Training is just one hour — or one and a half hours — a few times per week.

If a child attends football or dance practice two to three times a week, on the remaining days they sit — in school, in a car, or on a device. Their weekly average activity still falls far below healthy levels. As teenagers grow older, spontaneous free-time movement disappears. Outdoor play is often sedentary, travel to school happens by bus or car, and those who drop out of sports do not replace it with other physical activity.

"A child who does not move is biologically more vulnerable to anxiety and depression."

Now let's look at the biological effects of movement. We don't frame mental health enough through physical activity. Why should we? Because movement is not just for muscles — it's essential fuel for brain development. Dopamine and endorphins are natural stress relievers produced by the brain. A child who does not move is biologically more vulnerable to anxiety and depression. Movement also boosts cognitive ability by improving blood flow to the prefrontal cortex, meaning active children learn better.

We can spend millions on mental health treatment — psychiatrists and medications — while ignoring the cheapest, most accessible, and most natural remedy we have: daily physical activity, which regulates brain chemistry without side effects.

The role of the home is often underestimated. The state and schools cannot do everything — the foundation is built at home. If movement is not valued at home, and parents spend their free time on screens, no school reform can make children active.

The state must also support and educate families. Children copy their parents' lifestyle. They don't listen to words — they imitate actions. If parents live a passive life, so will their children. Active living and time outdoors must become a family norm, not a punishment or obligation.

Introducing digital hygiene is a crucial step. Screen addiction directly affects physical activity. Screens offer easy, effort-free dopamine. If children are left to choose, they will always pick screens over movement.

Basic household rules are needed: reasonable screen limits and screen-free zones. Screen time should also be linked to movement. The same principles should apply in schools.

A phone-free school day is not punishment — it protects children's mental and physical health. Removing screens during breaks restores creativity, social interaction, and the natural need for movement.

Movement must be integrated into daily life. The University of Tartu's Movement Lab and the "Schools in Motion" program have, over the past decade, helped many schools create movement-supportive environments. Over 200 schools — about 40percent — have joined.

"Screens offer easy, effort-free dopamine. If children are left to choose, they will always pick screens over movement."

The goal should be to design school days where movement is a natural part. This has already been achieved successfully: longer outdoor breaks, short movement breaks during lessons, and environments that encourage activity. Simple changes — like corridor movement tracks or active recess — can increase daily step counts by thousands without forcing children. This should start in kindergarten: why not a "Kindergarten in Motion" program?

One key proposal from the Olympic Committee is "Sport in Schools," piloted for about five years in collaboration with local governments, reaching over 40 schools. With annual funding of €200,000–€300,000, it introduces children to sports and develops basic motor skills.

Ages 7–10 are a critical "golden age" for motor development. Later, it becomes much harder. This program ensures equal opportunities regardless of family income or logistics, as it takes place during school hours and is free.

Its cost would be about €13 million annually. Is this feasible? Yes. Based on local club experience, it is. It would also strengthen sports clubs and could reduce adolescent anxiety disorders by up to 40 percent.

Safe, active routes to school and kindergarten are also essential. Driving children door-to-door removes their last daily physical activity. Walking or cycling can provide up to half their daily movement needs.

Infrastructure matters: safe bike lanes and parking are crucial. Without them, children won't cycle. Yet many kindergartens lack movement-friendly environments, and 97 percent report insufficient sports equipment.

Finally, prevention and economic impact: physical inactivity is extremely costly — leading to diabetes and heart disease. Prevention in schools and kindergartens creates a healthier, more productive population.

Parliament must plan for decades ahead. Every euro saved by cutting children's movement today will cost tenfold tomorrow in healthcare expenses. OECD and WHO reports confirm: prevention is the best investment.

Concrete proposals:

Introduce "Sport in Schools" in early education

Update school laws to support screen restrictions

Develop bike-friendly and movement-supportive infrastructure

Launch "Kindergarten in Motion"

This is a decision that will shape Estonia's future for the next half-century.

The op-ed is based on a presentation delivered during a parliamentary debate on the nationally significant issue "Increasing children's physical activity to improve mental and physical health."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!