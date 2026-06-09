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Triathlete Kaidi Kivioja sets Estonian record in full Ironman debut

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Kaidi Kivioja.
Kaidi Kivioja. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
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Estonian endurance athlete Kaidi Kivioja made her full-distance Ironman triathlon debut at the European Championships in Hamburg, setting a new domestic record in the process.

Her time of 8:44:44 placed her 12th overall and only a little more than half an hour behind the overall winner.

"I felt strong on the bike," Kivioja said after the race, adding the marathon was the biggest unknown for her, having never run more than 32 kilometers, or about X, before competing in Hamburg. Despite a drop in pace, the Estonian managed to stay strong all the way to the finish.

"The final 10 kilometers were uncharted territory for me. My pace did slow down, but I never felt uncomfortable. I had no pain, cramps or stomach issues," Kivioja said. She took a little more than three hours to complete the marathon itself.

Kivioja said she picked Hamburg as the venue for her debut triathlon thanks to its relatively short distance from Estonia, its course, which she said suited her, and the strong competition in the race.

Her preparation included five- to six-hour cycling sessions and runs of up to 30 kilometers. "This year, I completed the longest rides and runs of my life several times," Kivioja said, adding that she plans to compete in a full triathlon again — the World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i in October are likely the next outing.

In Hamburg, Kivioja completed the 3.8 km swim in 1:00:03, the 180 km cycling stage in 4:30:16 and the marathon in 3:07:01. The Estonian said she lost contact with the second pack during the open water swim and had to cover much of the distance on her own, but said she felt highly confident in the cycling stage.

Norway's Solveig Lövseth was crowned Ironman European women's champion in Hamburg with a time of 8:11:11.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anete-Elisabeth Luukas

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