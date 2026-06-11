X!

Mark Lajal comes from behind to beat US player in Yorkshire

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Beatriz Ruivo/FPT
News

Estonia's number one tennis player Mark Lajal came from a set down to win his round one encounter with Michael Zheng (U.S.) at the ATP Challenger 125 tournament in Ilkley, England, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5).

Lajal had gone through qualifying at the tournament, a grass-court event and one of several warm-ups for the Wimbledon Championships starting near the end of this month. While the Estonian won his first qualifier, he lost the second match to Briton Paul Jubb. However, since South African player Lloyd Harris pulled out, Lajal was able to take his berth and go through to the main draw in Yorkshire after all.

Lajal, 23, is ranked 147th in the world, while Zheng is a year younger than Lajal and ranked seven spots lower by the ATP.

On the day, Lajal lost his first service game in the opening set but immediately broke back in the following game. Near the end of the set, he fell behind by another break and ultimately went down 6–4. In the second set, Lajal took a 4–1 lead thanks to a break of serve and went on to win with the same scoreline he had lost the first set by.

This took things to a decider, and both players managed to hold their serves this time, and a tie-break scenario beckoned. In it, Lajal soon pulled ahead 4–1 and earned his first match point at 6–3, only for Zheng to win two consecutive points. Then at 6–5, the Estonian converted his third match point opportunity to seal the victory.

He faces Frenchman Arthur Gea, ranked 137th in the world, in round two. Gea had beaten sixth seed Italian Francesco Maestrelli (ATP No. 126) in three sets in his first-round encounter.

The top seed at the Ilkley tournament is Portugal's No. 3 player, Henrique Rocha (ATP No. 121).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:37

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city

14:32

TalTech scientists test AUV to better understand Estonia's seas

14:17

Argo Ideon: Russian warbloggers as mouthpieces and their downfall

13:59

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

13:36

Reform MP joins opposition's security agencies oversight inquiry

12:56

Estonian lawmakers approve new nationwide loan register

12:23

Estonia-built rescue boats fall prey to Russian drones in Black Sea

11:42

Spring shifts earlier in Estonia over last half century

11:15

Mark Lajal comes from behind to beat US player in Yorkshire

11:09

Rural Southern Estonian battery storage plant to use European-made tech

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

10.06

Estonian Parliament approves consent law

09.06

Finnair launches direct flights from Finland to Saaremaa

10.06

Major chemical spill in Tallinn's Haabersti district

10.06

Moped car gives rural Estonian teen freedom to drive years early

10.06

Elron to test drone attack response with train passengers on Wednesday

09.06

Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises to work with Estonia in countering stray drones

10.06

Widespread power outage hits Tartu and South Estonia

08:38

Riigikogu passes law allowing Estonian prison space to be rented to other countries Updated

09.06

IMF issues Estonia ballooning public debt warning

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo