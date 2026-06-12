Estonian athlete Marleen Mülla 12th in US NCAA Championships finals

Estonian pole vaulter Marleen Mülla finished 12th in the women's pole vault at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Mülla, 24, reached the NCAA final after a successful performance at the West Region preliminary meet. She also showed strong form during the indoor season, winning a silver medal at the NCAA Indoor Championships with a jump of 4.61 meters.

Representing the University of South Dakota, Mülla cleared 4.39 meters in the final on her first attempt, enough to take 12th place overall.

The NCAA Championships are traditionally held at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, situated in Eugene and one of the world's most renowned athletics venues. In reaching the final, Mülla ranked among the top 24 women's pole vaulters in U.S. collegiate athletics for the 2025–26 NCAA season.

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