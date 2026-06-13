Estonia makes prestigious SSL Gold Cup sailing finals in Rio de Janeiro

Estonia has made it to the Star Sailors League (SSL) Gold Cup 2026 finals in Rio de Janeiro after winning their European qualification group.

Known as the Icebreakers, Estonia was competing in qualification Group D on Switzerland's Lake Neuchâtel.

Team captain Karl-Hannes Tagu admitted after the tournament that the sense of relief was considerable. "It's a huge relief. After two days of waiting, we're very happy to have qualified. Today was a very difficult day because there was virtually no wind, and we waited until the last possible moment before racing was finally canceled at four o'clock," he said.

The team showed good speed in strong wind conditions, and the competition provided confidence ahead of future challenges, Tagu went on.

"The second day of racing was very enjoyable. There was plenty of wind and we felt we were fast in those conditions. At the same time, I would have preferred to spend more time sailing rather than waiting for wind for two days. Now everyone will return to their regular racing projects, and we will try to come together again as a team in the autumn. Everyone has a very busy competition schedule over the summer," Tagu continued.

In addition to Tagu, Team Estonia consisted of: Mati Sepp, Maris Seersant, Karl Kolk, Janno Hool, Jasper Rufus Rytövaara, Kevin-Melvin Aasav and Taavi-Valter Taveter.

The team got off to a winning start in Switzerland by beating neighboring Austria in the opening race, adding another race victory and a second-place finish on day two, moving themselves to the top of Group D with eight points. The next two competition days passed without any racing, however, due to unsuitable wind conditions on Lake Neuchâtel. This meant the team won by default anyway, ahead of Austria on six points and Slovenia on four.

The SSL Gold Cup is an international national-team sailing competition with 66 competing countries. In addition to Estonia, another Baltic state, Lithuania, has made the final from among the European countries.

The SSL Gold Cup final will be held in December 2026 in Rio.

The official event page is here.

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