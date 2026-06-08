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Henri Drell's Joventut Badalona books place in Spanish basketball league semifinals

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Estonian basketball player Henri Drell was instrumental in his team Joventut Badalona's win, which has taken them to the semifinals of Spain's Liga ACB.

The Catalan team beat Basque team Baskonia 96–88 away in the decisive game of their Spanish League quarterfinal series, setting them up with a meeting with Valencia Basket in the semis.

Baskonia until last season had an Estonian on their books too: Small forward Sander Raieste played for the team for several years.

Drell, 26, whose resume includes time in the NBA G-League, got six and a half minutes' court time, scoring five points (1/2 on three-pointers, 2/2 on free throws) and grabbing two rebounds during that time.

Badalona initially found itself playing catch-up on the road, but it never allowed the hosts to pull away. Early in the second quarter, Baskonia stretched their lead to six points, but Badalona responded with a 12–2 run and went into the halftime break 41–38 ahead.

The visitors took control in the third quarter, at one point building an 11-point advantage. Despite this, Baskonia remained firmly in contention.

There was no doubt about the outcome in the decisive fourth quarter, however. Badalona maintained a lead of around ten points throughout the period and went up by as many as 16 with three and a half minutes remaining. When the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard showed a crucial 96–88 away win for Drell's team.

Badalona, who finished sixth in the regular season standings, will face second-seeded Valencia in the semifinals after the latter swept Bilbao away over two games in the quarterfinals. The other semifinal will feature fifth-seeded Barcelona against the eighth-seeded Tenerife – the first European team Drell played for after returning from North America last year.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

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