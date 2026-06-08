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Poland's Marceli Bogusławski victorious in Tour of Estonia race

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Tour of Estonia: Tartu Grand Prix, the event's final stage.
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Polish cyclist Marceli Bogusławski won the Tour of Estonia race over the weekend.

The podium was an all-Baltic affair as Estonia's Romet Pajur was second, and Latvian racer Mārtiņš Pluto took third place.

The event took place over three days, Thursday to Saturday.

Bogusławski, 28, who races for the ATT Investments team, won the race's final stage, the 156.8 km Tartu GP. He did so in a group sprint, outpacing to the finish line in damp conditions the best-placed Estonian, Karl Kurits (Lucky Sport Cycling Team), as well as Bogusławski's compatriots Bartłomiej Proć (Wibatech Lubelskie) and Radosław Frątczak (Wibatech Lubelskie).

Bogusławski has raced in the Tour of Estonia several times in the past, but this was his first overall victory.

"Four years ago I won the prologue. Last year I won the first stage. I had never won the general classification. Today I won the stage and also the general classification. I'm really happy about this; for me it's very important," Bogusławski told ERR post-race.

"I don't think I've ever ridden myself completely empty like I did today," Kurits said of his race. "To be honest, I'm disappointed right now because I'm still second, but once I've had some time to process it, it will sink in that this is actually a fantastic result."

In the overall standings, Bogusławski was followed by Pajur (+0.05) and the previous overall leader, Mārtiņš Pluto (Energus Cycling Team; +0.07), who finished eighth on Saturday.

Of the other Estonian riders, Romet Pajur (Estonian national team) and Rait Ärm (Energus Cycling Team) also finished in the top 10, taking fifth and seventh places respectively.

Kurits finished fourth overall (+0.12), Norman Vahtra (Estonia) was seventh (+0.16), Frank Aron Ragilo (Lucky Sport Cycling Team) ninth (+0.18), and Lauri Tamm (Estonia) tenth (+0.18).

Pajur moved into first place in the points classification thanks to the final stage, while Danish rider Aksel Bech Skot-Hansen (Team Give Steel) secured the hills classification jersey. Pajur, 21, was also nominated best young rider.

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