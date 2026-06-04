Rally Estonia organizers to make debut behind the wheel

The event started in 2010, becoming a full WRC calendar race 10 years later, where it has remained ever since, save for one season, 2024, when its place was taken by Rally Latvia.

This time around, race organizers Urmo Aava and Silver Kütt are set to compete themselves, in a Toyota Rally2 car.

Aava and Kütt will become the first event organizers to compete in their own round of the World Rally Championship (WRC). They will be competing in the WRC2 category in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2, prepared by the RedGrey team.

Aava and Kütt have previous rally experience, but only as a crew, and even then back in 2010, at the Kehala Rally Sprint, an amateur event in Lääne-Viru County. They had never shared a car at a WRC event, until now that is.

"Silver and I have been involved in rallying for a long time now and have organized rallies together, but we have never competed together in a major rally. The fact that we can start Rally Estonia together is both valuable and a privilege, as most WRC event organizers do not have prior experience as drivers. On the other hand, we will be getting to see the rally from a different perspective—that of a competitor—and this will provide us with valuable input on how to make Rally Estonia even better," Aava said.

"Rallying is a unique sport where, after a break of 16–17 years, you can come back and compete alongside the best drivers in the world. One of the goals of the Aava–Kütt project is also to bring our younger generation of drivers to a wider audience and increased media attention, while giving people a glimpse into the daily work and dedication required of a rally driver," he added.

Silver Kütt and Urmo Aava, with the Toyota Rally2 car they will be competing in at this year's Rally Estonia. Source: Karli Saul

Kütt said taking part in Rally Estonia is something they had been dreaming about for a long time.

"It is absolutely a major challenge, one that we are taking very seriously and preparing for thoroughly. Over the years, our organizing team has become so strong that even if the two founders are competing in the rally and, according to the rules, must stay away from the organization of the event, the system will continue to run seamlessly," he explained.

The WRC promoter also announced a €50,000 prize fund for the three fastest young Estonian drivers competing in the Rally Estonia WRC2 category. With the retirement of Ott Tänak from rallying at the end of last season, the only active Estonian drivers in the WRC at the moment are competing in the lower categories such as WRC2 – Robert Virves and Romet Jürgenson are two examples of this, while Patrick Enok is an Estonian competing in the Finnish domestic championship.

Another €50,000 is also to be contributed to the Estonian Next Rallystar fund as targeted support. This may help with finding Estonia's next Tänak.

"Rally Estonia has always been at the forefront with its innovative approach, passionate fans, and strong support for the next generation of rally talent," said WRC Sporting Director Peter Thul. "The future strength of the championship depends on the opportunities available to young drivers to rise to the top of the sport. Estonia has set a good example, with young drivers competing in WRC2, and it is vital that they get comprehensive support on that journey."

The young Rally2 drivers who attended the WRC Delfi Rally Estonia press conference reacted with typically understated Estonian enthusiasm, but it was clear that the initiative is providing them with strong additional motivation. Competing in front of a home crowd will grant them a great opportunity to measure themselves against the best drivers in their class, and naturally some of them have a clear goal of keeping the class victory on home soil.

Four of Estonia's promising young rally drivers. From left, Romet Jürgenson, Robert Virves, Patrick Enok and Jaspar Vaher. Source: Karli Saul

"Overall, we approach Delfi Rally Estonia the same way we approach any other event, but of course prizes like these are always welcome. Our goal is certainly to fight for victory in the WRC2 class on home roads again this year," said Virves, who attended the press conference.

"This prize is a really cool opportunity, and I don't remember anything like it being done before. The goal at our home WRC round is to achieve the maximum possible result, because by now we should have some experience. The plan is to push hard and then see where we can position ourselves compared to the others," added Romet Jürgenson.

Rally Estonia's traditional opening show is set to take place at 6:00 p.m. in Town Hall Square in Tartu on Thursday, July 16, featuring performances by singers NOËP and An-Marlen. The ceremonial start podium begins at 7:00 p.m., followed for the first time by a Rally1 car demonstration run for spectators in central Tartu, on Vabaduse pst, immediately adjacent to the podium.

The service park and EXPO area will be situated on the grounds of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Raadi, with free admission.

On Friday, July 17, Rally Estonia's official concert will take place at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds, where one half of Estonia's 2024 Eurovision entry 5MIINUST is set to make its only performance of the summer. As in the previous year, the rally winner will be decided at the end of the Power Stage in the Kääriku Spordikeskus area, which will also host the finish ceremony.

"We have been investing heavily in improving the spectator experience in order to create even more exciting emotions for fans. Caravan holidays are getting increasingly popular and are also an important part of rally culture. We have invested even more in creating caravan parking areas directly alongside the special stages, from where spectators can watch the rally safely while enjoying an outstanding atmosphere," said Rally Estonia CEO Janno Siitan.

"In addition, we have had the opportunity to create new spectator areas alongside some of the legendary viewing locations in order to offer fans fresh experiences. This year's rally will also feature historic rally cars in action on both the Elva and Tartu Municipality stages. The rally's final Power Stage and finish podium at the Kääriku Sports Center have likewise been further developed, providing a fitting conclusion to this year's Rally Estonia," the CEO added.

The WRC Delfi Rally Estonia runs July 16–19. This year's race is as before to be held in Tartu and on roads in the municipalities of Tartu, Otepää, Elva, Kanepi, Kambja, Kastre, Luunja, Peipsiääre, and Mustvee. The official event site is here.

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