X!

Estonians impress in Rally Kenya WRC2 shakedown run

News
Romet Jürgenson.
Romet Jürgenson. Source: M-Sport Ford World Rally Team
News

Ott Tänak may have retired from World Rally Championship (WRC) racing at the end of the 2025 season, but there are two Estonians competing in the WRC's second tier, at the ongoing Safari Rally, in Kenya.

Romet Jürgenson (Ford) and Robert Virves (Škoda) both finished in the top five in the WRC2 category at Thursday morning's shakedown run at Rally Kenya, round three of the 2026 championship.

Jürgenson was second only to Norwegian driver Andreas Mikkelsen (Škoda), who set the fastest time of 4:53.9 over the 6.31 km stage. The Estonian was just 0.6 seconds slower, while his compatriot, Virves, was 7.5 seconds behind Mikkelsen in 5th.

Robert Virves. Source: robertvirves/X

In the overall standings in the shakedown, won by shakedown was topped by Ott Tänak's former teammate Thierry Neuville in the Hyundai, the Estonians placed 12th and 15th respectively.

Neuville completed the with the fastest time of 4:33.1, beating second-placed Oliver Solberg (Toyota) by 1.8 seconds. The next three positions were taken by Toyota men as well: Sami Pajari (+2.2), Elfyn Evans (+2.4), and Sébastien Ogier (+2.6).

Two stages are to be run on Thursday, the first of which (Camp Moran 1; 24.35 km) got underway a little after 3 p.m.

Safari Rally Kenya became a full WRC event in 2020.

Tänak finished second in his final Rally Kenya in 2025, and also finished on the podium, in third place, in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:05

'Lost Dream' takes viewers back to car craze of Estonia's turbulent 90s

15:52

Estonians impress in Rally Kenya WRC2 shakedown run

15:46

Estonian woman suspected of €25 million vehicle sanctions evasion scheme

15:45

Kaupo Meiel: Estonia must be declared the center of the world

15:03

Setomaa volunteer rescuers getting state aid to build up crisis-ready facility

14:29

New bill proposes age verification and limit on rental e-scooters and mopeds

13:57

Ministry: Riigikogu committee and foreign minister united on Iran stance

13:32

Estonian government cancels planned May energy excise hikes Updated

13:25

Estonia's largest cheesemaker AS E-Piim Tootmine declared bankrupt

12:46

Estonia seeks new operator for four island ferry routes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn tram driver who attacked passenger for activating emergency brake fired

10:12

Two Estonians make Forbes world's rich list again

10.03

Estonia's new ID cards a major headache for notaries

11.03

EKRE leader: US only interested in Estonia's mineral resources

11.03

Estonia joins 21 other countries in appeal against Russia's Venice Biennale participation

11.03

Over €2 billion of last year's state budget unused

11.03

Estonian composer Raul Ojamaa on top Netflix series music

10.03

Tallinn plans to 'green' dilapidated tramline stretch

10.03

Historic 1944 Estonian flag to return home from Australia

10.03

Inquiry started over Tallinn tram driver attack on passenger

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo