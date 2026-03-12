4 Estonian athletes to compete at World Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland

The Estonian Athletics Association (Eesti Kergejõustikuliit) has confirmed the national team for the upcoming World Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland.

Estonia will be represented by four athletes: Pole vaulter Marleen Mülla, who holds the domestic record (4.57 meters) and placed third for the University of South Dakota at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships; hurdler Kreete Verlin, who holds the domestic record in the 60-meter women's hurdles (8.05), combined events athlete Rasmus Roosleht, 9th in last year's World Cup series, and 800-meter runner Uku Renek Kronbergs, who holds no fewer than 17 Estonian records, 12 of them at youth level.

Kreete Verlin. Source: ERR

Roosleht's inclusion follows the withdrawal of decathletes Johannes Erm and Risto Lillemets. Sprinter Ann Marii Kivikas and hurdler Anna Maria Millend, who received invitations at the last moment, also opted to withdraw and instead focus on preparing for the outdoor season.

The athletics association board made the final decision Wednesday.

The Torun games run Friday, March 20-Sunday, March 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!