Olympic committee issues cash awards to top Estonian sportspeople

Estonian athletes earned cash bonuses for medals won this year, including world titles in Olympic and non-Olympic events, awarded by the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

"Estonian athletes have won more than 150 medals across various sports this year. We are very proud of all your achievements," EOK chief and former president of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid said of the awards.

The EOK awards bonuses to athletes and their coaches who have become world champions in sports and disciplines not included in the current Olympic Games program, both in non-olympic competitions and in events themselves which are not featured in the olympics.

Medalists earn bonuses if six or more countries and eight or more competitors participated; qualified coaches also receive bonuses.

Winners included Eneli Jefimova, gold medalist in the 50 m and 100 m breaststroke at the recent European Short Course Championships, who earned a cash award of €5,000; swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov, gold medalist in the 50 m backstroke at the same competition (€3,000) and Johannes Erm, silver medalist in the heptathlon at the World Indoor Athletics Championships (€5,000).

The list of non-olympic sports winners is as follows:

Deniss Karpak, sailing, Finn class – €2,000;

Joonas Lember, powerboat racing, F-125 class – €2,000;

Mattias Siimann, jet ski racing, Runabout GP2 class – €2,000;

Anastassia Toikka, wellness fitness, absolute category – €2,000;

Priit Meier, bodybuilding and fitness, fitness challenge – €2,000;

Silver Eensaar and Helen Jürjo, rogaining, mixed teams category – €3,000.





