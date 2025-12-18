X!

Olympic committee issues cash awards to top Estonian sportspeople

News
Ralf Tribuntsov and Eneli Jefimova with EOK Vice-President Gerd Kanter.
Ralf Tribuntsov and Eneli Jefimova with EOK Vice-President Gerd Kanter.
News

Estonian athletes earned cash bonuses for medals won this year, including world titles in Olympic and non-Olympic events, awarded by the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

"Estonian athletes have won more than 150 medals across various sports this year. We are very proud of all your achievements," EOK chief and former president of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid said of the awards.

The EOK awards bonuses to athletes and their coaches who have become world champions in sports and disciplines not included in the current Olympic Games program, both in non-olympic competitions and in events themselves which are not featured in the olympics.

Medalists earn bonuses if six or more countries and eight or more competitors participated; qualified coaches also receive bonuses.

Winners included Eneli Jefimova, gold medalist in the 50 m and 100 m breaststroke at the recent European Short Course Championships, who earned a cash award of €5,000; swimmer Ralf Tribuntsov, gold medalist in the 50 m backstroke at the same competition (€3,000) and Johannes Erm, silver medalist in the heptathlon at the World Indoor Athletics Championships (€5,000).

The list of non-olympic sports winners is as follows:

  • Deniss Karpak, sailing, Finn class – €2,000;
  • Joonas Lember, powerboat racing, F-125 class – €2,000;
  • Mattias Siimann, jet ski racing, Runabout GP2 class – €2,000;
  • Anastassia Toikka, wellness fitness, absolute category – €2,000;
  • Priit Meier, bodybuilding and fitness, fitness challenge – €2,000;
  • Silver Eensaar and Helen Jürjo, rogaining, mixed teams category – €3,000.



Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:19

Basketball: Kaspar Suuorg's Sopot lose to Sander Raieste's Murcia

16:33

Bankruptcy has not ended Regional Jet activities

16:20

Estonia's police send black Christmas cards to over 800 dangerous drivers

15:53

Estonian researchers discover surprises in cardiac muscle cell behavior

15:31

Government approves road safety plan after striking off references to speed cameras

15:05

Thesis: Estonia matches Nordics' exemplary cesarean section statistics

14:35

Tallinn park to test Estonia's first multifunctional streetlight network

14:33

Estonia hands protest note to Russia after unauthorised border crossing

14:29

Police chief: Estonia lacks specialists for Russian-speaking domestic abusers

14:03

Olympic committee issues cash awards to top Estonian sportspeople

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:14

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

17.12

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

17.12

Court overturns early release decision for woman convicted of killing her baby

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line Updated

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

12:02

International book thieves hone their craft in Estonia and Latvia

11.12

Estonian court sentences pro-Russian politician to 14 years in prison for treason

10:25

Vasknarva: Why must Russian vessels ask Estonia to enter Lake Peipus?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo