Injury concerns prompt Johannes Erm to pull out of Indoor Athletics World Championships

Estonian Decathlete Johannes Erm has withdrawn from the Indoor World Championships in Torun, Poland later this month to focus on preparing for the outdoor season.

Erm, who won silver at last year's World Athletics Indoor Championships (where the heptathlon is competed in, rather than the decathlon) in China, had previously pulled out of the Hypo-Meeting in Götzis, Austria, in May and has faced further injury issues.

"A hamstring injury that bothered me during February training needs calm recovery, and right now it's not wise to take unnecessary risks," Erm said. "I'm fully focusing on recovery and preparing for the outdoor season; in the long term this is the right decision."

Decathlete Rasmus Roosleht, hurdler Kreete Verlin, and pole vaulter Marleen Mülla will represent Estonia at the indoor games starting March 21, with the Estonian Athletics Association's board confirming the national team on March 11.

Erm, who turns 28 just after the indoor championships, attended the University of Georgia, where he won the 2019 NCAA decathlon championships. He was named athlete of the year last year, together with heptathlete Pippi Lotta Enok.

