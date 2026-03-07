X!

Freestyle skier Grete-Mia Meentalo takes Calgary world champs bronze

News
Grete-Mia Meentalo in training at last month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
Grete-Mia Meentalo in training at last month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia
News

Estonian freestyle skier Grete-Mia Meentalo won the bronze medal in slopestyle at the Junior World Championships in Calgary.

Four years ago Meentalo, 17, had finished fifth at the same championships, when they were held in Switzerland.

At last month's Milan–Cortina Olympic Games where she competed alongside her compatriot Kelly Sildaru, Meentalo placed 17th in qualification, and did not advance to the finals.

As for the Calgary qualification held a few days earlier, Meentalo scored 82.25 points.

At the main event, Meentalo earned 78.00 points for her first run in the final, placing her second after the opening round. In the second outing she posted a score of 80.25 points but still dropped to third overall. Her third attempt did not improve on her third place, but neither did any other competitor overtake her, clinching the bronze for the Estonian. Australia's Indra Brown (92.00) took gold and American skier Lainey Steen (86.75) won silver.

Estonian freestyle skiing has been back in the sporting headlines again of late after Henry Sildaru, Kelly's younger brother, took silver in the halfpipe at the Milano Cortina games. This was the sole medal for Estonia at the recently concluded Winter Olympics.

The slopestyle is one of three categories of freestyle skiing and involves performing tricks while navigating a course filled with obstacles such as rails, boxes, and jumps. The other two categories are the halfpipe and the Big Air event.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Opposition slams Reform plan as 'one of Estonia's biggest deceptions ever' Updated

14:06

Meet Estonia's lighthouse postage stamp artist

13:10

Reform Party unveils Estonia vision focused on freedom, security and growth Updated

12:05

Case of the missing Viljandi state award still not solved

11:01

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn Updated

09:26

Biathlete Jakob Kulbin wins Junior World Championships silver

08:44

Freestyle skier Grete-Mia Meentalo takes Calgary world champs bronze

06.03

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

06.03

Kärt Pormeister: Of loan scams and the law

06.03

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

06.03

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

06.03

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

06.03

Estonian family of 10 converts schoolhouse into home, saves local eatery

06.03

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

06.03

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

11:01

Gallery: First evacuation flights from Middle East land in Tallinn Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo