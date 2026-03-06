X!

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

News
Kätlin Riidebach and Ain Villau at the Paralympics.
Kätlin Riidebach and Ain Villau at the Paralympics. Source: Ausma Cīrulniece
News

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling duo Kätlin Riidebach and Ain Villau went down 9–6 against Latvia at the Milan–Cortina Winter Paralympics Friday.

The loss to Latvians Polina Rožkova and Agris Lasmans was the second for Estonia, who had got off to a good start by beating Great Britain and hosts Italy, only to lose to the U.S. on Thursday.

Eight teams are taking part in the mixed doubles wheelchair curling tournament at the Paralympic Winter Games, all playing each other once in a round robin tournament of seven matches each. This means Riidebach and Villau are now 2:2, with three more games to go.

For Rožkova and Lasmans conversely, the win over their northern neighbors was the first of the tournament, having lost to the U.S., China and Great Britain.

In a game which swung both ways, Latvia stole one point early and later scored three in the fourth end; Estonia tied the game, then answered with three in the fifth and stole one more in the sixth despite Latvia's power play.

Estonia then led 6–5 only for Latvia to score four in the seventh. Needing three with a power play in the final end, Estonia conceded when that became unattainable.

Next up for the Estonians is China, so far undefeated, on Saturday, then on Sunday, Japan.

The medal matches take place next week, with the medals to be awarded March 11.

As happened with last month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, the mixed doubles curling has pre-empted the grand opening ceremony, which is today, Friday. Estonia is boycotting that event due to the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian paralympians at the games.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:59

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

17:50

Kärt Pormeister: Of loan scams and the law

17:13

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

17:02

Prices at the pump in Estonia dip slightly after midweek spike

16:32

Minister: Drone use in traffic law enforcement needs legal clarity

16:14

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

15:59

Wolf cull season over, quota not quite met

15:38

Experts: President's popularity leaves Reform Party between a rock and a hard place

15:10

Isamaa audit calls ruling Reform Party a finance and economic policy failure

14:27

Estonian women's skaters through to Junior World Championships free skate despite falls

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

05.03

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

12:33

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

05.03

Average wage in Estonia was €2,092 in 2025

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

10:37

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

05.03

Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

05.03

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo