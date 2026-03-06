X!

Estonian women's skaters through to Junior World Championships free skate despite falls

news
Maria Eliise Kaljuvere in Thursday's short program at the Junior World Championships at the Tondiraba Ice Hall.
Open gallery
11 photos
news

Estonia's two women's singles skaters struggled in the Junior Figure Skating World Championships short program in Tondiraba on Thursday, but are still through to the free skate.

A total of 51 skaters are to take to the ice in the short program, with the top 24 advancing to the free skate, as with other categories.

The Junior World Championships are being held at Tondiraba Ice Hall in Lasnamäe again after a four-year break, with Estonian skaters Elina Goidina and Maria Eliise Kaljuvere competing in the women's singles before a home crowd.

Goidina finished seventh at last year's World Championships and this season has pushed her combined personal best for the two programs to 182 points.

Kaljuvere won the Estonian junior national title for the first time this year and has racked up 175 points in international competitions.

Japan's Mao Shimada is a clear favorite and looking for a fourth consecutive junior title. Shimada has also won the Junior Grand Prix Final four times and triumphed at the Youth Winter Olympic Games two years ago.

As for the Estonians, Kaljuvere took part in the penultimate group on Thursday while Goidina was the very last skater up.

Both committed errors on the ice and had falls, but still managed to finish in the top 24 and make the free skate. Kaljuvere placed 19th with 54.45 points, while Goidina scored 0.01 points less and finished 20th. "I don't know, everything was fine before the program and I wasn't nervous. I was very ready; I had done the cascade cleanly for three days. I don't know what happened," an emotional Goidina told ERR. "I was worried about the Rittberger (a loop jump – ed.), I've had many mistakes on that jump this year. But I wasn't nervous about the cascade."
Kaljuvere said she felt more nervous before the competition than usual. "When I woke up in the morning, I immediately thought about the competition. When I warmed up, I could feel the nerves. I can't even say what happened in the step sequence, why I stumbled and fell there. These things happen," she said.

"Tomorrow is a new day. I'm not thinking about it anymore. I have a new program, a new goal," Kaljuvere added. "Otherwise I feel good, training has gone well. I think it was still the nerves that brought the mistakes. I'll learn from these errors and go into the free skate with new goals and new emotions. Hopefully it will go better."

As forecast, Shimada put in the best performance, earning 71.90 points for her skate.

The women's free skate featuring Kaljuvere and Goidina is to take place on Saturday and will be carried live by the ERR Sport portal from 3.30 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aet Süvari

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:59

Estonia opens bookings for three more flights out of Middle East

17:50

Kärt Pormeister: Of loan scams and the law

17:13

Estonia's wheelchair mixed curling pair lose to Latvia in Milano Cortina Paralympics clash

17:02

Prices at the pump in Estonia dip slightly after midweek spike

16:32

Minister: Drone use in traffic law enforcement needs legal clarity

16:14

Tatjana Gassova: Estonian tourist must-haves — sun, sea and evacuation plans

15:59

Wolf cull season over, quota not quite met

15:38

Experts: President's popularity leaves Reform Party between a rock and a hard place

15:10

Isamaa audit calls ruling Reform Party a finance and economic policy failure

14:27

Estonian women's skaters through to Junior World Championships free skate despite falls

be prepared!

Most Read articles

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight

05.03

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

05.03

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

12:33

South Korean weapons giant to invest €100 million in Estonia

05.03

Average wage in Estonia was €2,092 in 2025

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

10:37

New mall means Keila fast becoming Estonia's 'retail capital'

05.03

Minister: Most of Putin's friends already in hell or rotting in prison

05.03

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo