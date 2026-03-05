X!

Baltic Military Winter Games get underway in Narva

News
Lt, Gen Andrus Merilo and Narva Mayor Katri Raik get the game underway.
Lt, Gen Andrus Merilo and Narva Mayor Katri Raik get the game underway. Source: Estonian Defense Forces (EDF)
News

The 12th Baltic Military Winter Games are underway in Narva. The games bring together defense force members and cadets from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden to compete against one another in a range of sports.

"Physical activity is an integral part of the life of a soldier, both in the performance of their duties and as part of their general lifestyle," said Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), at the opening of the games on Thursday.

"The Baltic Military Winter Games bring together representatives of all the defense forces in our region to strengthen allied relations and compete in a wide variety of sports," Lt. Gen. Merilo added.

"The City of Narva is delighted to host this international military sports competition, which will only deepen our cooperation," said Mayor of Narva Mayor Katri Raik in her opening speech.

Over the course of two days, the games feature a range of sports including cross-country skiing, ice hockey and fishing.

Events will take place at various locations in Narva, with the fishing competition to be held at the nearby Voka Reservoir.

The Baltic Military Winter Games have been held annually since 2014, with sporting competitions taking place in a different Baltic Sea country each year.

This is the fourth time they have taken place in Estonia. The aim of the Military Winter Games is to bring together the armed forces of the participating countries through sport.

More information is available here.

---

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

