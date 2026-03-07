X!

Biathlete Jakob Kulbin wins Junior World Championships silver

News
Jakob Kulbin.
Jakob Kulbin. Source: Hendrik Osula / Team Estonia
News

Estonian biathlete Jakob Kulbin on Friday took silver in the ongoing Biathlon Junior World Championships 2026 in Arber, Germany.

The medal, in the junior men's mass start race, was Kulbin's second at Arber, after taking bronze in the individual race.

Kulbin, 20, missed once in the first shooting stage and twice in the second, dropping to the middle of the third ten. However, clean shooting in the third and fourth stages brought him back into medal contention, and as he left the fourth shooting stage, he was in a group occupying the third to sixth spots. He also managed to catch Slovenia's Ruj Groselj Simic, who had started the final lap more than 15 seconds earlier.

Norway's Kasper Kalkenberg (2; 31:15.4) took gold as Kulbin (3) finished 18.9 seconds behind him. Sweden's Philip Lindkvist-Flötten was the bronze medal winner.

The other Estonian competing in the mass start, Yaroslav Neverov, finished 34th.

Meanwhile, in the women's nine-kilometer race, Kretel Kaljumäe, the only Estonian competitor, placed 36th (4; +4:08.9) in a race won by Ukraine's Oleksandra Merkushyna (3; 29:17.1).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

