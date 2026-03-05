X!

Estonia's mixed curling Paralympics duo get off to a winning start

News
Ain Villau on the ice against Great Britain.
Ain Villau on the ice against Great Britain. Source: SCANPIX / REUTERS
News

Estonia's wheelchair curling mixed pair Kätlin Riidebach and Ain Villau beat Great Britain 10–7 in their Milano Cortina Paralympics opening clash.

A total of eight teams are competing in the mixed doubles curling tournament, included in the Winter Paralympic Games program for the first time. Estonia's pair faces competition from Great Britain, Italy, South Korea, Japan, China, Latvia, and the U.S.

In a format mirroring that used at last month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, eight teams will play each other in a round-robin preliminary tournament, with the top four to advance to the semifinals and medals playoffs. The medals will be awarded on March 11.

Under the guidance of coach Aleksander Andre, Villau and Riidebach say they have been able to train properly for the Olympics, and this seemed to be the case in their initial clash against Great Britain's Joanna Butterfield and Jason Kean, despite the latter putting up a good fight.

"I was calm, but after the halfway point our game slipped a bit—we could no longer read the stone speeds well. We managed to pull ourselves together and it went well," Villau said.

Ain Villau and Kätlin Riidebach with supporters in Italy for the Paralympics. Source: Eesti Paralümpiakomitee

Riidebach added that he also was not nervous despite the strong opposition. "At one point I couldn't feel the speed of the stone and the shots came up short. The coach told me to take it easy. One of our strengths is that we don't lose our heads in difficult situations. Winning the first game is extremely important and boosts confidence."

Andre went as far as to compare the course of the game to a roller coaster ride. "After the fourth end, it was clear that our players started thinking about not losing the game, but that made them tense and nothing worked anymore," he said.

"We've come back from difficult positions before. A game ends when the final end has been played and the last stone thrown," he added.

In the first three ends, the teams with the last stone each scored two points, but in the fourth end Estonia stole one to lead 5–2. After the British scored two in the power play and Estonia lost three in their own, the score was tied at 7–7 after the seventh end. In the final end, with the opponents having the last stone, Estonia played well, stealing two points for a 10–7 victory.

Riidebach and Villau next meet Italy and the U.S., today, Thursday. Italy beat South Korea 7–5 in their opening match, while the U.S. overcame Latvia 11–6.

Curling at the Paralympics uses exactly the same rules as the able-bodied equivalent, save for the absence of sweepers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

Cold winter likely took its toll on Estonia's paved roads

14:02

Injury concerns prompt Johannes Erm to pull out of Indoor Athletics World Championships

13:27

High-speed broadband and wealthy IT workers arrive in an area hand in hand

12:51

Casino resort firm Bombay Group laying off over half its staff

12:19

Government greenlights onshore wind farms reverse auction

12:01

Ban on servicing Russia-bound ships hurting Estonian businesses

11:34

No progress for Estonia's figure skaters at junior world champs in Tallinn

11:25

FM: Countries using weapons in Middle East that could help Ukraine

10:57

Estonia's mixed curling Paralympics duo get off to a winning start

10:49

Estonian crime stats: Thefts hit highest level in a decade in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.03

Family from Estonia claim unable to leave Oman together on repatriation flight Updated

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

04.03

Study: Youth find LGBTIQ+ community in Estonia most hated of all minorities

03.03

Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters without permission

04.03

1st repatriation flight for Estonians from Oman to Tallinn departs on March 5

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

07:53

8 Baltic Sea countries, Iceland, Norway developing joint crisis and evacuation plans

03.03

Foreign ministry updates Egypt travel recommendations over Middle East tensions

03.03

Mehran Eftekhari: Estonia as a blueprint for how to wash away the grime of occupation

04.03

Evacuation flights for Estonians from Oman operating in critical time window

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo