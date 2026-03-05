X!

Estonia takes second Milano-Cortina Winter Paralympics mixed doubles curling win

Estonia's wheelchair curling mixed pair Kätlin Riidebach and Ain Villau have taken their second victory at the Milano-Cortina Winter Paralympics, beating Italy's Orietta Berto and Paolo Ioriatti 6–5.

Riidebach and Villau had already beaten Great Britain's Joanna Butterfield–Jason Kean 10–7 on Wednesday in a hard foguth opening match of the round robin stage, which pits all eight teams in the games against one another.

Italy meanwhile be South Korea 7–5 in their first match.

On Thursday, both teams got one point in the first two ends. In the third end, the Italians were close to stealing two points, but with the final shot Riidebach instead secured another point for Estonia. In the next end, the Estonians successfully stole points and went 3–1 up.

The Italian pair had a power play to use in the sixth end, but their final shot failed and Estonia's lead grew to 5–1. Estonia then managed a fourth consecutive steal, upping the gap to five points. Italy pulled back to collect four points in the final round, but that was not enough to save the match for them, and Riidebach–Villau recorded their second win in the standings.

The Estonians will face the U.S. pair Laura Dwyer–Stephen Emt in their third group-stage match later this evening.

ETV2 and ERR's Sports portal are carrying a live link of the match from 8 p.m. Estonian time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

