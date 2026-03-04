Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar helps North Carolina extend winning streak

Estonian center Henri Veesaar was instrumental in his home university, the North Carolina Tar Heels', fourth straight win, beating the Clemson Tigers 67–63 at home Tuesday night.

Veesaar scored 13 points for North Carolina (6/8 two-pointers, 0/1 three-pointers, 1/2 free throws), grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists before fouling out in the final minutes of the second half.

The Tar Heels, ranked 17th in the NCAA and 4th in the Atlantic Conference, lost the first half 30–27. At the start of the second half, the home team went on a 12–0 run, taking a seven-point lead (44–38). Although Clemson managed to close the gap and briefly take a three-point lead, the Tar Heels prevailed.

This was North Carolina's 24th win against six losses in the conference. On Sunday night, they will face top-placed Duke (who are 28–2) on the road.

Meanwhile, Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa's Cincinnati Bearcats also won, 20–10 at home against BYU, though Kriisa himself did not get court time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!