Estonia's Henri Drell on form in Joventut Badalona Champions League quarterfinals win

Spanish basketball side Joventut Badalona beat AEK Athens 88–66 at home in the FIBA Champions League quarterfinal series Tuesday.

This will force a decisive Game Three, as AEK had won the first match.

The team's Estonian star, Drell, 25, who plays the small forward position, got 18 minutes' court time, in that time racking up 12 points and with notable shooting accuracy (2-pointers 4/4, 3-pointers 1/2, free throws 1/2). He also grabbed three rebounds.

Only Spaniard Ricky Rubio scored more for Joventut, with 13 points.

The match itself started off evenly enough, but the hosts closed the first quarter with a 13–0 run, extending the lead to 26 points in the second period. AEK never got closer than 17 points throughout the second half.

The deciding game of the best-of-three series will take place a week today, April 15.

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