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Estonia's Jäätma archery siblings perform well in season opening world cup qualification

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Lisell Jäätma.
Lisell Jäätma. Source: ERR
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Estonian compound archer Lisell Jäätma came fourth in qualification at the season-opening World Cup stage in Puebla, Mexico.

Jäätma, 26, scored 695 points, with only one Mexican and two Colombian competitors scoring slightly higher.

Jäätma now has a bye in the opening round and will meet either Yi-Hsuan Chen (Taiwan) or Claudia Maria De La Cruz Cruz (Guatemala) in round two.

The other Estonian archer competing, Meeri-Marita Paas, placed 12th with 690 points, also enough to go through. She will face Denmark's Erika Damsbo, who was seeded 53rd for the competition, in round one.

Meanwhile, in the men's qualification, Lisell's brother Robin, 25, scored 699 points, placing 20th, also giving him a bye for the first round. His round two opponent is already known: local archer Juan Del Rio.

Meeri-Marita Paas and Robin Jäätma. Source: Eesti Vibuliit

The sibling pair also finished seventh with 1,394 points in the mixed team qualification, again winning themselves a bye from the opening round of the main draw. They will face the winner from the Netherlands or Israel in round two.

The Puebla Hyundai Archery World Cup stage 1 runs until Sunday. The official event page is here.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

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