Estonian husband and wife duo set Hanover Marathon PBs

Husband and wife marathon runners Karel and Liis-Grete Hussar both improved their personal bests by several minutes at Sunday's Hanover Marathon in Germany, placing high up in the field in the process.

Karel crossed the finish line with a time of 2:16:58, which earned him an impressive 18th place overall. His PB had previously been 2:20:58, set at last year's Tallinn Marathon, meaning he improved his best time by a full four minutes, Marathon100.com noted.

Liis-Grete, meanwhile, completed the 42 kilometers in 2:38:49, also marking a new PB, up from her previous best of 2:41:08 run in Tartu last October. Her result put her in an impressive 10th place among the women racers.

The pair also climbed to seventh place among men and women, respectively, after their Sunday performances.

Kibet Thomas (Kenya, 2:07:53) won the men's event on Sunday; Domenika Mayer (Germany, 2:21:26) won the women's race.

Of other Estonian competitors, Hanka Mühlberg also delivered a very strong run, finishing the half marathon in 1:22:09.

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