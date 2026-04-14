X!

Estonian husband and wife duo set Hanover Marathon PBs

News
Liis-Grete and Karel Hussar
Liis-Grete and Karel Hussar Source: Kristjan Kivistik
News

Husband and wife marathon runners Karel and Liis-Grete Hussar both improved their personal bests by several minutes at Sunday's Hanover Marathon in Germany, placing high up in the field in the process.

Karel crossed the finish line with a time of 2:16:58, which earned him an impressive 18th place overall. His PB had previously been 2:20:58, set at last year's Tallinn Marathon, meaning he improved his best time by a full four minutes, Marathon100.com noted.

Liis-Grete, meanwhile, completed the 42 kilometers in 2:38:49, also marking a new PB, up from her previous best of 2:41:08 run in Tartu last October. Her result put her in an impressive 10th place among the women racers.

The pair also climbed to seventh place among men and women, respectively, after their Sunday performances.

Kibet Thomas (Kenya, 2:07:53) won the men's event on Sunday; Domenika Mayer (Germany, 2:21:26) won the women's race.

Of other Estonian competitors, Hanka Mühlberg also delivered a very strong run, finishing the half marathon in 1:22:09.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Estonian husband and wife duo set Hanover Marathon PBs

16:25

Two bite-sized concerts launch new classical series in Tallinn Tuesday

16:02

Estonian swimming body condemns Russian athletes being allowed to compete under own flag

15:43

Tartu workshop helps locals build birdhouses for spring

15:29

System error sends 2,550 false zero scores to Tartu University applicants

15:10

Some Estonian youth unaware they've joined pension system

14:59

Tallinn dismisses director of after‑school program over violations Updated

14:32

Narva's politicians file corruption allegation complaints against each other

14:15

Urmas Paet: Don't let EU expansion hopes lead to disappointment

13:44

Survey: 65 percent use smartphones while driving despite knowing risks

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.04

Estonia caught a record number of Russian collaborators in 2025 Updated

13.04

France asks Estonia to rename communist crimes museum to include Nazi victims

13.04

Photos: Large waves have appeared on Tallinn's historic Town Hall Square

13.04

Estonians running cars on cooking oil in the face of soaring diesel prices

13.04

ISS: Russian MFA sends protest note over Estonian algae

13.04

Does Estonia have too many shops?

11.04

Navy commander: We won't detain Russian 'shadow fleet' ships due to escalation fears

13.04

Tick-borne disease risks in Estonia vary sharply by region

13.04

Ülemiste mall bomb suspect charged with attempted murder

12.04

Debris from suspected Ukrainian drone found on Estonian beach

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo