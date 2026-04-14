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Estonian swimming body condemns athletes competing under Russian flag

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Swimming lanes (photo is illustrative).
Swimming lanes (photo is illustrative). Source: Jarek Jõepera
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Estonia's swimming federation has hit out at international swimming body World Aquatics's decision Monday to allow Russian competitors to swim under the national flag.

Up to now, Russian and Belarusian swimmers had competed under a neutral flag, but now they may do so under the flags of those countries. This makes swimming the first major Olympic sport to allow Russian and Belarusian swimmers, divers, and water polo players to compete without restrictions, two years ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Erkki Susi, president of the Estonian Swimming Federation (Eesti Ujumisliit), has stressed that both his organization and Nordic swimming federations more broadly oppose World Aquatics's move.

"The Estonian Swimming Federation, which currently chairs the Nordic Swimming Federation, has discussed this issue repeatedly with other Nordic national federations. The joint position of the Nordic swimming federations is clear – a decision like this is not supported, and this opposition has also been made known at the level of European Aquatics," Susi said via a press release.

Erkki Susi. Source: Eesti Ujumisliit.

Under the statutes of European Aquatics, World Aquatics rulings are binding, meaning they automatically become enforceable for European federations, including those in Estonia, regardless of the opposition.

The Nordic swimming federations have also stressed that their own competitors should not suffer as a result of this decision nor be excluded from major competitions, even if the federations themselves oppose it. The shared Nordic position is to allow their athletes to continue competing at the international level.

However, the swimming federations also reiterate that, as potential host countries for competitions, they have no intention of hosting international swimming events in the coming years, until the current situation and decisions change.

The Estonian federation's board is to discuss the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.

Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov, who holds world junior records in eight events. Source: SCANPIX/REUTERS

Both Russia and Belarus were wholly excluded as individuals and teams from many major sporting events after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, being permitted to compete under a neutral flag the following year.

The World Aquatics decision has prompted condemnation by Ukraine.

World Aquatics president Husain Al Musallam had said: "We are determined to ensure that pools and open water remain places where athletes from all nations can come together in peaceful competition."

The governing bodies of other more niche Olympic sports such as judo and taekwondo have also lifted the ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors. Restrictions in youth sport have also been eased by the Olympics' governing body, the IOC.

Estonia joined Ukraine in a boycott of last month's Paralympic opening and closing ceremonies in Milano Cortina, after Russian competitors were allowed to take part under their national flag.

The immediate effects of the World Aquatics decision have already been observed: On Monday, the Ukrainian men's water polo team forfeited a scheduled World Cup game held in Malta and against Russia. Russia was handed a 5-0 win by default.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

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