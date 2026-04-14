Narva's politicians file corruption allegation complaints against each other

Politicians in the eastern border city of Narva have filed complaints and counter-complaints against one another both with the Prosecutor's Office and the Internal Security Service (ISS).

The complaints include charges of corruption, including allegations of bribery and influence peddling.

Narva's politics are noted for their rambunctiousness. The mayor of the city is currently Katri Raik, who heads up a coalition with Stalnuhhin's electoral alliance, which has a slim one-seat majority.

Stalnuhhin was formerly a Center Party member but was expelled in late 2022 after publicly calling the national government "fascists" over their actions in removing monuments in the Narva area that glorified the Soviet occupation of Estonia. Now, he is essentially saying a vote in favor of being awarded his wage as council leader is being withheld until he agrees to hold council sessions to oust Raik as mayor.

Mihhail Stalnuhhin. Source: Sergei Stepanov / ERR

On April 8 this year, opposition deputy Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center) filed a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office, alleging embezzlement by council leader Stalnuhhin and deputy council leader Jana Kondrašova. Stalnuhhin then counter-filed with the ISS, known in Estonian as Kapo.

Jevgrafov has not disclosed the details of his complaint but stated in a press release sent to the media that the Center Party has further charges against Stalnuhhin. Former Narva mayor and Center Party member Jaan Toots said Stalnuhhin responded on Monday by filing a counter-complaint with the ISS; Center too will not disclose the content of this complaint either, only stating that it is entirely false. "We will send our own explanations directly to the ISS," Toots said.

Toots added that Stalnuhhin has for some time been engaged in political horse trading in an effort to secure his own pay packet.

Jaan Toots (Center). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Stalnuhhin was elected chairman of the Narva City Council and Kondrašova deputy chair on December 2 last year, following last October's local elections. However, a vote to set both officials' salary has not passed a council vote.

Stalnuhhin's complaint to the ISS

In his ISS statement, Stalnuhhin wrote he filed a criminal report regarding circumstances which, in his opinion, indicate a possible corruption offense related to linking the chair of the Narva City Council's salary to the use of his official position.

In the statement, Stalnuhhin outlined the following facts of the matter: On December 2 last year, he was elected city council chair. Under the Local Government Organization Act, the position of council chair may be waged via a council decision. Following Stalnuhhin's election, the issue of assigning him a salary had been on the council's agenda at least four times. Stalnuhhin did not participate in any of the discussions or votes on the matter.

Aleksei Jevgrafov. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

On the morning of March 25 this year, Stalnuhhin stated a "well-known Estonian entrepreneur," who he does not name, called him and said that Narva council member Toots wanted a meeting; both the unnamed businessperson and Toots arrived at Stalnuhhin's office that afternoon, the latter stated.

"At this meeting, Jaan Toots made me a proposal, whose content was as follows: The opposition would approve my salary if I announced and held two city council sessions, one week apart, where the Center Party faction together with the Plan B group of deputies could submit motions of no confidence against Narva Mayor Katri Raik and in the chair and deputy chair of the council at the first session, and vote on them at the second session," Stalnuhhin stated in his complaint.

Stalnuhhin said he refused this proposal.

Then on April 2, Jevgrafov arrived at Stalnuhhin's office, the latter stated; Jevgrafov repeated essentially the same proposal, Stalnuhhin alleges, saying he once again refused.

Stalnuhhin said he wants the ISS to examine whether any of the aforementioned individuals' actions may have constituted mediating in bribery. He also considers it justified to check whether the described circumstances may indicate elements of influence peddling.

Jana Kondrašova. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Ivan Egorov, a member of another Narva faction, Respekt, in March told ERR's Russian-language portal that he would be joining the Plan B – Narva Linna Pulss electoral alliance. This also meant that the necessary numerical majority had emerged to overthrow the current ruling coalition in Narva.

Stalnuhhin then scheduled the city council session where the opposition had planned to express no confidence in both him as council leader and Raik as mayor. Stalnuhhin instead scheduled a new session for April 23.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!