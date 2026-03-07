X!

Narva opposition's power grab fumbles as defector backs out

Narva City Council.
Narva City Council. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
A would-be Narva coalition between the Center Party and Plan B fell apart after a councilmember meant to defect changed his mind, leaving the opposition short of votes.

The failed maneuver started with a social media post earlier this week by Urbo Vaarmann, who said Respekt group member Ivan Egorov had left Katri Raik's team and joined Plan B.

That switch would have given Center and Plan B enough votes to form a coalition and control city council, but the plan unraveled when Egorov changed his mind before formal talks could begin.

Center Party deputy chair and Narva ex-mayor Jaan Toots, who arrived in town Friday, said the reversal was a sharp lesson in politics.

Jaan Toots (Center). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

"This person sat down with us just last night, and we shook hands," Toots said. "It's amazing that someone sane can flip their decision overnight. And it all happened right before the Estonian public's eyes. A very clear lesson for me."

Vaarmann, who had struck Thursday's deal with Egorov, said he was embarrassed by the turn of events that followed.

"I'm deeply ashamed of Narva politicians who will come submit a written application, come to us wanting to join, and then go on and act like this," Vaarmann said.

"I apologize to all the people of Estonia that Narva has once again sent out a political signal that makes no sense to anyone," he added.

Urbo Vaarmann (Plan B). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

Egorov declined to comment directly, issuing a statement saying the situation was a communication error and that he would continue working for Narva mayor Katri Raik's team.

Respekt group deputy chair Jana Kondrašova explained that Egorov's inexperience as a new councilmember made him ill-suited to speak on camera.

"This isn't a matter of trust; it's our group's decision, since tensions are high," she added.

Raik and Mihhail Stalnuhhin's ruling coalition retains a slim one-vote majority on Narva City Council.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

