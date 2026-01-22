Narva opposition files vote of no confidence against Council Chair Stalnuhhin

On Thursday, the opposition in Narva City Council submitted a motion of no confidence against Council Chair Mihhail Stalnuhhin. The motion will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting on January 29.

The motion of no confidence was signed by 15 representatives of Narva City Council. Eleven are members of the Center Party, with the remaining four from and the electoral alliance "Plan B + Narva City Pulse."

The motion of no confidence was read out by Jaan Toots (Center), who proposed that it be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the city council on January 29. Mihhail Stalnuhhin agreed to that proposal.

At the Narva City Council meeting on January 22, one of the key aims was to confirm the structure and composition of the city government. However, as the ruling coalition has only a narrow majority, there was no certainty of achieving success.

The ruling coalition in Narva consists of the Narva 2.0 (11) and Respekt (5) factions, which have a total of 16 councilors between them. The opposition consists of the Center Party faction (11) and representatives of the "Plan B + Narva City Pulse" electoral alliance (4). There are total of 31 representatives on the Narva City Council.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!