X!

Narva's shrinking population forcing more kindergartens and schools to close

News
Kindergarteners drawing.
Kindergarteners drawing. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Narva's population fell by nearly 1,000 last year, pushing leaders in the northeastern border city to plan more school and kindergarten closures as enrollment drops further.

The impact is clearest in early childhood education. Around the turn of the century, Narva boasted 25 kindergartens; today, only ten remain.

The number of kindergarten-age children in town has fallen from about 3,000 to 1,700 over the past 25 years, and the decline is accelerating. Enrollment dropped by 120 children last year alone, with forecasts pointing to a further drop of about 200 next year.

City officials say the trend is outpacing earlier projections, forcing another round of cuts to the municipal education system.

"We're already talking about this and clearly see the need," said Larissa Degel, head of Narva's Culture Department, which oversees education.

She said data from city schools and kindergartens show the decline continuing year after year. "Unfortunately, this trend is not changing," Degel said, adding that the city is now analyzing its options and drawing up proposals.

How many more schools or kindergartens may close remains undecided. Degel said any closures would require changes to Narva's municipal education development plan, with proposals drafted by the city government and final approval left to Narva City Council.

Denis Larchenko in Narva City Council. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

At the school level, some decisions are already set.

City councilmember and Education Committee chair Denis Larchenko, said plans are in place to merge three schools under one roof by 2028, with construction of a new school building already underway.

Kindergartens, however, remain a tougher political question.

"It's clear we can't move forward with the infrastructure we have now," Larchenko said, pointing to staffing costs and limited city finances. Teachers, support staff and specialists all need to be paid, he said, and "the city budget isn't made of rubber."

While optimization is unavoidable, he added, decisions on what exactly to merge or close still lie ahead.

For any closures to take effect as early as this fall, Narva City Council would need to approve changes to the city's education development plan by April 1.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Expert: Wool keeps you warm even when a bit damp

17:09

Hendrik Johannes Terras: On food security and tins

16:47

Government moves to restrict politicians from tampering with pension funds Updated

16:35

Estonian court challenges PPA over trans refugee family reunification denial

16:02

Wild animals often struggling with the cold winter

15:26

Experts: US shadow fleet seizures barely impacting oil prices, but pressuring Russia

14:58

Letter delivery could move to parcel machines this year

14:25

New complex gives boost to aircraft servicing business in Estonia

13:49

Narva's shrinking population forcing more kindergartens and schools to close

13:13

Pärnu wants to rebuild 1930s city center bridge

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.01

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

21.01

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

21.01

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

21.01

Largest solar park in Baltics to open in Lääne County this summer

09:58

Pharmacists and doctors notice uptick in scabies cases

21.01

EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

21.01

New Vabamu exhibition tells stories of Estonia's worldwide diaspora Updated

21.01

World's largest record company Universal Music to close its Estonian office

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo