Tallinn, Narva start new school year with teaching staff shortage concerns

Authorities in both Narva and Tallinn have started the 2025-2026 academic year with worries over teacher shortages.

In the eastern border town of Narva, the authorities have conceded that the current teacher shortage was resolved by calling on teachers who, while able to speak Estonian, are in the process of getting their language certification as required by law. These teachers have signed one-year contracts.

Mayor of Narva Katri Raik noted the high turnover of teachers there; up to 40 percent of Narva's teachers have been replaced in recent years, she said. Narva becoming the transit yard of Estonian education is a situation Raik wants to avoid, however.

"At present it is important how to support such an educational development in which those teachers who come to Narva also stay in Narva, get their teacher education, get their professional education and indeed also remain working in Narva for a longer time," Raik told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Meanwhile, the capital is around 130 education staff short at the start of the new academic year.

Head of studies and 1st grade teacher Kerttu Mölder-Jevdokimov of the Südalinn school said summer was actually one of the hardest times to find new and qualified teachers, adding "finding teachers for children with special educational needs – this is a very major challenge."

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said in the last couple of weeks, nearly 500 educators have been hired. "This concerns kindergartens, schools, hobby schools, teachers, assistant teachers, support specialists. Even so, we are starting the school year with 130 job postings we have open, and across the system these positions are unfilled, and of these over 40 are teaching positions," Jašin said.

Tallinn has also opened two new basic schools: The Tallinna Avatud Kool ja Tallinna Põhjatähe Põhikool.

Back in Narva, the new school year started calmly enough, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

A total of 900 students are enrolled at the Narva Eesti gümnaasium, including 180 at the Estonian primary school. In the latter case there is a shortage of places; up to double the number of children could be enrolled if resources allowed.

Narva Eesti põhikool director Uta Kroon-Assafrei told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "Our classes are full. If the classroom square meters, which the health authority allows, is 22, then in that class there can only be 22, more do not fit. A person also wants to breathe and to sit."

"Even if this year we manage, as we are used to managing, then next year, come what may, lightning strike etc., we must manage. [But] our teachers want to rest," Kroon-Assafrei went on.

Meanwhile 50 first grade students started at the Südalinn school in Tallinn. Twins Kirke and Rasmus had just turned seven, the day before starting school. "Yesterday there was just a party where we got presents. Tomorrow we have to wake up at six o'clock. I want to sleep on, I will be tired then, but maybe a little bit I can still sleep on," they explained.

Parents of children starting school on Monday were even more excited. One, Andrus, is the father of five, with the youngest of these now at school.

"That school emotion I have already slowly got started in August, as I looked at textbooks and letters and reading, and the Lotte primer has been evening reading every day," Andrus said.

"I hope that the child can still be a child for as long as possible. That is my biggest wish. That it is not the case that now we immediately start training the politicians or professional trombone players of the future," said another parent, Rebecca.

Over 160,000 pupils went back to school on Monday nationwide, with the figure for Tallinn's municipal schools alone being close to 47,000, 3,700 entering the first grade.

