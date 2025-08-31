Eesti 200 announces Tallinn mayoral candidate

Deputy Mayor and party vice chairman Aleksei Jašin will run as Eesti 200's mayoral candidate in the capital, the party's Tallinn branch general assembly agreed on Sunday.

At the meeting, Jašin laid out his ideas, saying the capital needs transparent and corruption-free governance that is closer to the people.

Additionally, he said the number of deputy mayors and district mayors sitting as members of the city government should be reduced.

Ensuring Estonian-language education is the party's priority in the education sector.

"We will secure a successful transition to Estonian-language instruction, direct additional resources to support 4th- and 5th-grade students, and assist Estonian schools with large numbers of non-Estonian-speaking pupils. We will reduce teachers' workloads, raise salaries, and build new schools in the City Center, Haabersti, Lasnamäe, and Pirita," Jašin said.

In the field of economy and entrepreneurship, he said the city must offer transparent and supportive cooperation.

Talking about transport and urban space, Jašin said the priority is people's safety.

"Our goal is zero traffic deaths. We will put an end to opposing pedestrians and drivers — a safe and people-centered urban space is a matter of development, not ideology. We will accelerate the development of rail-based transport in the directions of Kristiine, Põhja-Tallinn, and Lasnamäe-Maardu," he said.

