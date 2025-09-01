Gallery: September 1 at Tallinn's newest school

On Monday, two new schools opened in Tallinn: Tallinna Avatud Kool and Tallinna Põhjatähe Põhikool. ERR's photographer visited Avatud Kool on Monday.

Avatud Kool began teaching on September 1, 2017, as a private school. As of September 1, 2025, the education establishment has become an Estonian-language district school for grades 1 through 9.

Tallinna Põhjatähe Põhikool is a new municipal basic school in Põhja-Tallinn, which also opened its doors on September 1.

According to forecasts by the Tallinn Education Department, more than 3,700 students will enter the first grade of municipal schools this year.

