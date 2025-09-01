X!

Gallery: September 1 at Tallinn's newest school

Tallinn Avatud Kool opened on September 1 in Tallinn, one of two new schools opening in the capital this year.
On Monday, two new schools opened in Tallinn: Tallinna Avatud Kool and Tallinna Põhjatähe Põhikool. ERR's photographer visited Avatud Kool on Monday.

Avatud Kool began teaching on September 1, 2017, as a private school. As of September 1, 2025, the education establishment has become an Estonian-language district school for grades 1 through 9.

Tallinna Põhjatähe Põhikool is a new municipal basic school in Põhja-Tallinn, which also opened its doors on September 1.

According to forecasts by the Tallinn Education Department, more than 3,700 students will enter the first grade of municipal schools this year.

Editor: Helen Wright

