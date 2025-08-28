X!

A minority of Tallinn schools to move start of day back to 9 a.m. this year

A classroom in Estonia.
A classroom in Estonia. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
While most of Tallinn's 57 schools wait for a new law on start times, several are already implementing the 9 a.m. start with the new academic year starting Monday.

As in the rest of the country, at most Tallinn schools the day starts between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., though around 10 schools have already moved the school day start to 9 a.m., in line with the law from the next academic year, with several more set to do so with the arrival of the new academic year on Monday.

These include some or all classes at Pirita majandusgümnaasium, Kivimäe põhikool, Rahumäe põhikool, Lasnamäe vene gümnaasium, Tallinna ühisgümnaasium, Tallinna täiskasvanute gümnaasium and Vanalinna haridusgümnaasium.

The government last month approved a regulation which updated and consolidated into one document all provisions on the protection of students' health and well-being, with Minister of Education and Science Kristina Kallas (Eestu 200) saying winding the school starting day by one hour will help with pupils' mental health.

The school day will by law start no earlier than 9 a.m. from September 2026.

The new school year always starts on September 1 regardless of what day of the week that falls on, though this year it comes on a Monday in any case.

In addition to schools run by the municipality, there are also state-run high schools (Riigigümnaasium) and private schools.

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Mari Peegel

