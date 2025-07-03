School day to start at 9 a.m. or later in Estonia from next September

The Estonian government has approved new changes to the regulations on schools and the educational environment. The most significant change is that from September 2026, the school day will generally start at 9 a.m. or later.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said the amendments to the regulation aim to simplify and reduce the current requirements as well as update the rules regarding the start of the school day, children's nutrition and physical activity.

"First, we will reduce bureaucracy, as instead of three regulations there will now be one, and several regulations have been removed. Second, we are moving with the times and paying more attention to the mental health of young people. For example, a later start to the school day will help better meet young people's sleep and development needs," said the minister.

While under the current arrangements the school day generally starts at 8 a.m. or after, from September 2026 it will generally begin from 9 a.m. or later.

A second major change will also come into force from September next year, clarifying the responsibilities of the school governor regarding school transport. If a pupil's route to school is along a busy road, the local authority will be required to arrange transport to and from school.

Pupils must also be allowed at least 20 minutes during the school day for eating. This does not include time spent moving around the dining area, nor the process of being served or taking food.

