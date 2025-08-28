X!

Schools have to consider hobby school curricula starting September

Art supplies.
Art supplies. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Starting in September, a new law will take effect requiring schools in Estonia to recognize learning acquired in extracurricular schools. According to the Ministry of Education, this change will save students time and reduce teachers' workloads.

"This option is for children who, for example, are high-level athletes or very talented musicians," said Tormi Kotkas, head of extracurricular education and youth work at the ministry. "But why not also for those for whom traditional learning simply doesn't fit."

Only structured studies in extracurricular schools or youth centers that match the national curriculum will count. Teachers will review the content and may grant students partial or full exemptions from certain classes.

Paikuse School has already been doing this for several years. "We've learned to take extracurricular studies into account, especially for children with special needs or top athletes," said director Anne Kalmus. "They don't really need to attend physical education if they're already training at a professional level." Still, she warned that scheduling challenges remain: "If skill-based lessons aren't at the end of the day, schools need solutions for how students use their time effectively."

Kotkas said the reform should reduce teacher workload. "Fewer students in class means less daily teaching and fewer assessments. Maybe only a couple of times a year it's necessary to review whether learning outcomes are being met."

But Pärnu School of Arts director Kristel Kallau stressed the need for quality control. "Extracurricular schools may be municipal or private, and it depends on whether the environment is good and teachers are qualified. If nonformal education is counted as part of quality education, the state must also look at funding — raising qualifications and improving learning environments."

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

