X!

Tallinn to support more Estonian language hobby schools, training courses

News
Hobby activities.
Hobby activities. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn plans to change the funding conditions for sports clubs and hobby schools so that preference is given to clubs with children of different native languages and where Estonian-language instruction is more prominent.

There are several hobby and sports schools in Tallinn where the language of instruction is Russian, but the city sees this as an obstacle to the transition to Estonian-language education.

The city government believes school lessons in Estonian alone are not enough for children if social interaction during free time continues in Russian.

"We have sports clubs where only Russian children participate. Naturally, if all the children there are Russian and everything is conducted in Russian, no Estonian-speaking child will join those trainings. And we definitely want to change that. We want to encourage sports clubs to involve children of different native languages in their training in order to improve the language environment," said Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

The city is now planning to allocate additional funding to institutions that make efforts to create mixed-language groups and transition to Estonian. Sports clubs will be addressed first.

"We are facing a reform. From September 1, we will increase the sports funding per child by 75 percent, which is a very significant increase, but along with that, we will also review the conditions under which we fund sports clubs. In addition to ensuring that children engage in training, we also want to introduce certain quality measures, one of which is having diverse team compositions so that there is more Estonian-language instruction as a result," Ossinovski explained.

The mayor said the plan is still in its early stages, and discussions with clubs on this topic are yet to begin.

Additionally, in a few years, a C1-level Estonian language requirement is planned to be introduced for hobby school teachers.

At Kanutiaia Hobby School in Tallinn, approximately half of the children speak Estonian at home, while the other half speak Russian.

"The best way to learn a language is through play, activities, and hobby education. This helps children acquire the language in practice, through concrete experiences, games, and activities. Such language acquisition happens in the most natural way," said the school's development manager Andres Kask.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) believes the idea has potential to be expanded across the country. However, municipalities have limited financial resources and there are not enough Estonian-speaking hobby teachers.

"If you consider, for example, municipal music schools, just to give an example, many of these schools currently operate largely in Russian. If we now impose language requirements and say that instruction can only be conducted in Estonian and that teachers must have a C1-level proficiency in Estonian to teach in music schools, then I believe, for example, that Narva's music school would have to close," Kallas said.

For this reason, she believes the reform would require several years of transition time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:17

Estonian scientist in his sixth year heading up an Antarctic research base

14:43

Defense minister: Let's not make negotiations easy for Putin

14:42

Economist: Estonia resting on laurels after success in the noughties

14:37

Expert: Let us not swallow Putin's bloody omelet

14:19

EKRE leader: Estonia should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine

14:09

Ministry wants to shorten school winter break from three weeks to two

14:05

Estonia rules out recognizing changes to Ukraine's border

13:41

Tallinn to support more Estonian language hobby schools, training courses

13:01

Anna Gret Asi instrumental in Oklahoma State win over Arizona

12:29

Opposition: Energy decisions should not be made on ideological grounds

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.02

Ryanair cuts routes, cancels flights from Tallinn Airport

12.02

10 takeaways from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2025

12.02

Minister: US has been interested in Estonia's rare earth metals for years now

09:35

MP: Trump-Putin conversation reminiscent of 1938 Munich Agreement Updated

12.02

Baltic states' electricity prices surge due to low renewables, high gas prices

11.02

Top US Army unit fully arrived at Estonia's Camp Reedo

11.02

Electricity prices will be exceptionally high on Wednesday

12.02

Tallinn Airport: Lack of aircraft is also a problem for other airlines

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo