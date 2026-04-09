Tallinn and Tartu hike hobby school prices

Tallinn Art School as well as the Tondiraba and Nõmme hobby schools are raising their monthly fees and prices will also increase at the music schools and art school owned by the city of Tartu.

Tallinn Art School informed parents this week that, under a directive from the Tallinn Education Department, the monthly fee will rise from the current €60 to €70 starting September 1.

However, it is far from the only hobby school increasing prices. The department has also already approved fee hikes for the Tondiraba and Nõmme hobby schools.

For example, a music-focused hobby group at Tondiraba that currently costs €52 per month will increase to €59 in the fall, while at Nõmme Hobby School, the fee for an art-focused group will rise from €30 to €35 per month.

Kaarel Rundu, head of the Tallinn Education Department, told ERR that the general rise in the cost of living is affecting all educational institutions.

"Other city hobby schools, including music schools, are currently also reviewing their budgets and service prices," Rundu added.

Monthly fees at music schools already often reach three-digit figures. For example, at Tallinn Music School and Nõmme Music School, the monthly fee is €90 and students often also rent an instrument from the school, which adds another €10 per month.

According to Rundu, the increase in fees at the art school is due to significantly rising operating costs over the past two years: teaching aids and materials have become more expensive and the minimum salary for teachers has increased from €1,920 to €2,070. As of April 1, the national minimum wage also rose to €946, further increasing personnel costs for the school.

"When comparing with other hobby schools, it is important to consider the volume of instruction, as the weekly lesson load at Tallinn Art School is high, reaching up to nine hours per week," the head of the Tallinn Education Department explained. According to him, a proposal to raise prices can be made by the school's director, based on the school's needs and financial situation.

Tallinn Art School building on Kevade tänav. Source: Tallinn Art School

Youth centers offering free hobby activities

In Tartu, the city owns three municipal hobby schools: one art school and two music schools. According to Mari-Ann Saluste, head of youth services at Tartu City Government, tuition fees will increase there as well. At Tartu Children's Art School, the monthly fee will rise from €45 to €50 and at the two music schools from €65 to €70.

Saluste also attributed the price increases primarily to rising operating costs — including personnel, energy and administrative expenses.

"Due to increased costs, it is necessary to adjust tuition fees to ensure the sustainable and high-quality provision of services," Saluste said. She added that municipal hobby schools can offer tuition discounts or exemptions to up to 15 percent of students if their financial situation is difficult.

Saluste noted that a large share of hobby education in Tartu is provided by private-sector partners, which the city supports through various hobby education measures. In addition, activities are also available through general education schools and youth centers, which are generally free of charge.

"The salaries of higher-education-qualified teachers at municipal hobby schools have been aligned with those of education professionals. Per-student support for private hobby schools has increased in 2026, as has support for instructors and coaches. The city's partners also offer discounts and exemptions for children from economically disadvantaged families," Saluste said.

Asked what the capital plans to do to ensure that access to hobby education does not decline, the head of the Tallinn Education Department said the city supports accessibility and quality in several ways, including investments in the learning environment.

"In recent years, Tallinn Art School and Tallinn Music School have been renovated. Mustamäe Hobby School has received a new building and Tallinn Kopli Hobby School has new premises. A new modern study building for Tallinn Hobby Center Kullo will be completed soon," Rundu said.

He added that hobby education has also been brought closer to homes, citing as an example a branch of Nõmme Music School opened this academic year in Haabersti. According to Rundu, maintaining qualified teachers should be supported by salary increases funded from the state and city budgets.

To support access to training, Tallinn provides sports activity subsidies, with the base support volume nearly 18 percent higher than last year, increasing from €6.9 million to about €8.2 million. The support is made available to sports clubs to mitigate the impact of potential price increases and keep training fees affordable for parents.

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