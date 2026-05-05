X!

Children's camps still in tax limbo as summer break nears

News
Kids playing music at a summer camp dedicated to Estonian folk music.
Kids playing music at a summer camp dedicated to Estonian folk music. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Just weeks before Estonian schools go on summer break, children's camp organizers are still waiting for clarity on VAT rules and whether they qualify for an exemption.

The uncertainty stems from a dispute over how youth and children's camps are classified — either as educational services or recreational activities. The designation determines their tax treatment.

Until recently, camps were widely considered VAT-exempt. But last fall, the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) said they must be taxed under current law, arguing camps do not qualify for existing exemptions tied to social or educational services.

With the end of the school year fast approaching, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) and Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) reiterated a promise at last week's government press conference that the issue will be resolved before summer.

Kallas said Estonia's ministries now agree the law should be amended to redefine camps as non-formal education, which would ensure their tax-exempt status.

"Camps are defined under the Youth Work Act as recreational programs, and recreational activities are not eligible for VAT exemptions," she explained.

Officials say the necessary bill is already in the works, and that talks with the MTA and Finance Ministry have reached an agreement in principle on the matter. The goal is to amend the law before summer.

But camp organizers say the timing is difficult as summer planning is already well underway.

Kaur Kötsi, head of the Estonian Camp Organizers Association (ELKL), said budgets were set before the issue resurfaced.

"Camp budgeting started at the end of last year and early this year already, before the application and decision deadlines for camp support through the Education and Youth Board (Harno)," Kötsi said.

By that point, camps already need a clear picture of expected participant numbers and daily fees. Changing the rules mid-cycle, he added, creates a lot of confusion.

Camps increasingly unaffordable

According to the association director, some 30,000 children and youth attend various camps each year.

He said rising costs are already pushing camp prices higher, with average daily fees now around €50 per camper. State support for camps hasn't increased since 2018 either, making them increasingly difficult for families to afford.

The MTA maintains that under current law, camps are taxable unless, for example, run by municipalities as non-commercial services at or below cost.

"There is no VAT exemption for camp services under current law," said Richard Kirves, head of the VAT Department at the tax authority. He did add, however, that taxable operators may deduct VAT paid on related input costs.

Camp organizers disagree, arguing that camps already function as non-formal education under existing rules and should qualify for exemption accordingly.

"So I don't actually understand why the law needs to be changed," Kötsi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:28

EDF, Defense League to help in combating African swine fever spread

16:55

Attorney: Kracht investigation aimed to find crime at any cost

16:30

Advertising professional: The European Union's democracy campaign is boring and impersonal

16:30

Interior minister bans MPs from publishing surveillance data Updated

16:24

Viljandi Folk unveils global lineup alongside Curly Strings, Puuluup, Zetod

16:12

Children's camps still in tax limbo as summer break nears

15:59

Pärnu Koidula High School named Estonia's 2026 School of the Year

15:46

Harri Tiido: Europe's confrontation with Russia in the near and distant view

15:16

Estonia's national rugby team loses 51-0 to Norway

14:16

PPA: Bear spotted in Tallinn's Haabersti likely returned to forest

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

04.05

Putin 'war criminal' banner returns to Narva Castle wall

04.05

How will Estonia's declining population affect the property market?

10:12

Estonia relaxes requirements for foreign labor

08:16

Estonian Defense Forces: Russia could restore combat readiness in 2027

04.05

Almost 4,000 fewer children starting kindergarten in 2026

13:05

Tram service to Tallinn Airport to resume in the first half of July

10:11

Russia preparing for May 9 'propaganda concert' on Estonia's border

04.05

Hugo Rait Mei: A dangerous anti‑capitalism is spreading among students

08:06

Estonia launches nationwide push to revamp Soviet-era school buildings

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo